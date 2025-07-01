Real Pro Auto Service Named an Approved NAPA AutoCare Center

Real Pro Auto Service has been approved as a NAPA AutoCare Center, demonstrating a commitment to quality parts and certified technicians

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Pro Auto Service, serving Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, Michigan, has officially become a NAPA AutoCare Center. This new affiliation supports the company’s ongoing focus on quality repair work, customer trust, and use of industry-leading parts.

Trusted Network Backed by Quality Parts and Warranty

The NAPA AutoCare program brings together a nationwide network of independently owned repair shops that meet high standards for service, technician certification, and warranty support. As an approved NAPA AutoCare Center, Real Pro Auto Service now offers customers the benefit of repairs backed by a 24-month/24,000-mile nationwide warranty.

This designation underscores the shop’s alignment with a national brand known for reliability, while maintaining its identity as a local, community-based business.

Message from the Owner

"Joining the NAPA AutoCare program reinforces our dedication to certified repairs, trusted parts, and dependable service every customer can rely on." – John Stewart, Owner

What This Means for Customers

Customers at Real Pro Auto Service can expect the same high-quality repairs, now with added confidence in knowing all eligible services are backed by NAPA’s coast-to-coast warranty. The partnership also ensures access to high-performance NAPA parts, continued technician training, and an elevated customer service experience.

This step supports the shop’s broader mission of offering not just expert repairs, but long-term peace of mind.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With over 33 years of experience, Real Pro Auto Service offers complete auto repair and maintenance across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. The shop’s ASE-certified technicians specialize in diagnostics, brake service, engine repair, tire maintenance, and more. Known for its transparency, quality, and community roots, Real Pro Auto remains a trusted choice for drivers throughout West Michigan.

To learn more or schedule service, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, or call (616) 202-3963.

Legal Disclaimer:

