Discover nature in July with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in July with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Conservation Families: Forest Friends Story Time | 10 – 11 a.m. on July 8 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Everyone loves a good story, and MDC has plenty to share. Families are invited to join Susan, the librarian, as she shares wild tales of wonder and fun.

Conservation Adults: Nature Center Game Night | 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on July 10 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

You’re invited to join the board game club for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game, and how it relates to Missouri’s mission to have world class fish, forests, and wildlife. After the intro… let the games begin!

Games will be available for all experience levels, though on average, these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to. Most games are appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and nature-themed board games to share.

Exhibit Animal Feeding: Feeding Frenzy | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on July 17 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Here’s your chance to discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals healthy. Bring your family and watch as MDC staff introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. Youth and adult organizations welcome.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

For virtual programs, participants will receive a program link via email including pertinent details at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address.

See all details for MDC’s free July programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Be sure to also register your children and homeschool students for this month’s Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

Be sure your summer includes our nature-themed events at Riverside Regional Library and New Madrid County library branches near you.

Don’t forget to check out the featured artwork this month in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby. Nature center staff, regional office staff, and volunteers are displaying crafts and art they engage in. You might see canvases, photographs, hand-carved bowls, or natural-dyed yarn.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.