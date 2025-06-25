Dr. Galina Brings a Whole-Body Approach to Radiant, Healthy Skin with Holistic Skincare

Dr. Galina ND

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading naturopathic doctor and functional medicine expert, Dr. Galina , is redefining the path to beautiful, healthy skin through a holistic lens—treating the body from the inside out to restore balance, radiance, and long-term skin health."Your skin is your body’s largest organ of elimination," says Dr. Galina. "It’s a reflection of your internal health, and when it’s not thriving, it’s often trying to tell you something important about what’s going on beneath the surface."Unlike traditional dermatology, which often treats skin conditions in isolation with topical creams or prescriptions, Dr. Galina’s approach integrates naturopathic medicine, advanced lab testing, and lifestyle interventions to uncover and address the root causes of skin concerns. Whether it’s acne, rashes, eczema, rosacea, or unexplained dullness, her treatment philosophy goes deeper. Holistic skincare is not just about what you put on your skin—it’s about understanding how your diet, hormones, digestion, and immune system impact your complexion,” Dr. Galina explains. “I act like a detective, looking for patterns and signs that help me identify what’s really happening inside the body.”Patients of Dr. Galina undergo comprehensive testing to explore factors such as food intolerances, gut microbiome health, nutritional deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances. This allows her to create personalized care plans that may include dietary changes, targeted supplements, hormone support, and natural skincare product guidance.For example, many patients with adult acne discover that imbalanced androgen levels or PCOS are the root cause of their breakouts. Others find that chronic dry skin is related to menopause or thyroid dysfunction. “Understanding these links empowers patients to take control of their health,” says Dr. Galina. “And the skin is often the first place where positive change becomes visible.”In addition to internal healing, Dr. Galina also provides education around clean, natural topical skincare. She helps patients avoid harmful additives and choose products that support the body’s natural barrier function without disrupting hormonal or immune health.Whether treating a chronic skin condition or simply revitalizing dull, tired skin, Dr. Galina’s holistic skincare protocols offer a refreshing alternative to the status quo—one that nurtures beauty by restoring balance and vitality throughout the entire body.To learn more or schedule a consultation, individuals can visit https://drgalinand.com/ or call 224-300-4886.About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a licensed naturopathic doctor specializing in root-cause medicine. Her approach blends the best of modern science and ancient healing traditions to support optimal health, from hormones and digestion to skin and immune resilience. She is passionate about educating patients and empowering them to take control of their wellness journey—inside and out.

