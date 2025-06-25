Simply Dental Management Revamps Employee Benefits to Improve Culture and Well-Being

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on direct employee feedback, Simply Dental Management (SDM) is deepening its commitment to team well-being and satisfaction with annual surveys—transforming insight into meaningful action.

The initiative is part of a broader, long-term effort to foster a strong internal culture grounded upon transparency, care, and continuous improvement.

In September 2024, SDM’s Human Resources team distributed company-wide surveys designed to fully comprehend employee needs, pain points, and suggestions for improvement. One survey asked team members to rate their understanding of SDM’s benefits, evaluate satisfaction with current benefits offerings while another focused on gaining employee perspectives on SDM’s current business practices and areas for improvement. Most importantly, these surveys allowed employees to speak freely and anonymously about what they value and what they hope to see change.

“We've made some really nice changes to our benefits this past year, and the survey had a lot to do with that,” said Lacey, Marketing Manager at SDM, who has been with the company since 2016. “Especially when you start to see really consistent answers, you know exactly where to focus. It was clear that communication was something we needed to improve, so we did that by increasing meetings between departments, maintaining better focus on responsiveness, and most notably, creating a company portal for all SDM employees to access for things like SOPs, forms, and company announcements. The following year, we asked if people felt communication had improved, and the overwhelming response was yes.”

Dr. Sam Alkhoury, founder of SDM, emphasized that listening to team feedback is core to the company’s growth philosophy.

“We want to build a strong team first, before anything else. That means understanding what our people need and responding with action. These surveys give us a way to do that meaningfully, every year.”

The 2024 surveys are part of what SDM plans to make an annual employee check-in. The leadership team now uses these insights to guide decision-making and track year-over-year progress. From operations to marketing, every department was evaluated based on communication from employees and their direct, open-ended feedback.

These improvements made in the SDM’s communication practices showcase the company’s commitment to building an employee-first culture, where staff feel recognized and empowered to grow. Many SDM team members have progressed from entry-level roles to department leadership—a testament to the support system in place.

“Having a great team is the key to successful growth,” added Dr. Alkhoury. “And you can’t have a great team without investing in their health, well-being, and sense of purpose.”

As SDM continues to grow throughout New England and beyond, initiatives like the annual employee satisfaction survey will remain a foundational part of its internal strategy. A strategy grounded in selflessness, ensuring the company evolves with its team.

About Simply Dental Management

Simply Dental Management is a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) providing administrative and business support services to dental practices across the Northeast. Headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, SDM empowers providers through operational excellence, clinical mentorship, and a culture built on transparency and respect.

