Delaware Students Selected as Winners of America’s Field Trip Contest

DOVER, Del. –Delaware 250, together with America250, is pleased to announce that two students from Delaware are among seventy-five first place winners nationwide in the 2025 “America’s Field Trip” contest. Grace Sweeten, a ninth-grade student at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, won for her original artwork, Mother of Refuge, and Vivian Wan, a tenth-grade student at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, for her original essay, “The American Mosaic.” Both students will have their works featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Delaware Public Archives.

America’s Field Trip is a nationwide contest inviting students in grades 3–12 to reflect on the question: “What does America mean to you?”​ The 150 America’s Field Trip awardees hail from 41 states and 4 U.S. territories and were selected by a panel of current and former educators.

Thousands of students from all 50 states, 5 U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia submitted writing and artwork to the 2024-2025 America’s Field Trip contest. The seventy-five first-place awardees will embark on field trips to iconic American historical and cultural sites this summer, with seventy-five second-place awardees each receiving a $500 cash award.​ This marks the second group of America’s Field Trip awardees recognized by America250 and follows the successful pilot program launched in 2024.

“It’s an honor for Delaware to have two students recognized as first place winners in the America’s Field Trip contest,” said Margaret Hughes, Director of Delaware 250. “We’re so proud of what Grace and Vivian have accomplished, and grateful to them for sharing their vision of America.”

For a full list of awardees, a selection of winning submissions, and the specific awards, please visit america250.org/fieldtrip/awardees.

“America’s Field Trip is a transformative opportunity for students across the country to engage with our nation’s history in meaningful, lasting ways,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “Our tentpole programs are intentionally designed to be hands-on, educational, and engaging. America’s Field Trip truly brings the story of America to life and allows a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students to experience American history and national treasures up-close.”

About Delaware 250

Delaware 250 is the State’s official entity marking the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence on July 4, 2026. A special project of the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives, Delaware 250 seeks to reflect on and celebrate the plurality of histories within the First State and the Nation.

America250:

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

America’s Field Trip Contest:

America’s Field Trip Contest is a creative opportunity for students in grades 3-12 to reflect on what America means to them through original artwork or written responses. The contest encourages students from across the U.S. and its territories to share their vision of America’s values, history, and future. Open until April 16th, 2025, this free contest invites students to participate and contribute to the national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

DE 250 Press Contact:

Catherine Pierce

Catherine.Pierce@delaware.gov

(302) 744-5076