Operators Can Assess Flight Safety Risks in the Palm of their Hands with Nimbl's New App

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl is excited to launch its mobile app for iOS and Android. Operators can now perform risk assessments on the go, submit documents, track manual statuses, access files, and connect with their Nimbl experts —all in one convenient place. This launch reflects Nimbl’s commitment to increasing safety, easing operator workloads helping them fly compliant and stress-free.

Once logged in, subscribers can select their departure and arrival airport, and the system will automatically populate weather-related risks, giving them a score for each trip. They can also add other safety risks, and create mitigations on the spot, using all the same great features available in the desktop version.

“This is a game-changer for the industry. Giving operators the ability to perform risk assessments anywhere makes it easier to adopt the system, and ultimately helps crews stay safe and come home to their families after each flight”, said Mark Baier, Nimbl CEO.

New clients can also access their ‘Projects’ page to track their documentation progress, send comments to their expert Nimbl advisor for adjustments, and provide approvals. The ‘Questionnaire’ tab allows them to quickly answer questions and upload documents or images directly from their device. The responses are automatically saved, letting them complete each section at their convenience.

Under the Docs tab, subscribers can see their company operations manual, Letters of Authorization, Emergency Response Plans, and any other files they want to store for secure and quick access. Subscribers are also able to keep up with the latest news and events via Sky Briefs.

The Nimbl App marks an important step in simplifying processes and improving access to that latest information. The company is actively working to integrate additional modules, currently available on the web platform, into the app, enabling operators to take full advantage of its features.

“We are very excited to offer operators an even more convenient way to stay up to date and safe. As we roll the Nimbl app out to our subscribers, we are confident that this step to making manuals and safety management easier will result in safer more efficient flight operations” said Baier.

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

