Lyndsay Dowd’s Heartbeat For Hire Wins Best Business Podcast at Women Podcasters Awards 2025

Redefining Leadership Through Stories of Resilience and Authenticity

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyndsay Dowd, acclaimed leadership expert, keynote speaker, and author of Top Down Culture, has been awarded Best Business Podcast at the 2025 Women Podcasters Awards. Her show, Heartbeat For Hire, has quickly become a global standout in the business category, earning recognition for its impactful, real-world conversations with some of the most influential voices across industries.Featuring Olympians, world champion athletes, CEOs, Hollywood producers, Emmy award-winning journalists, doctors, and scientists and so many more, the podcast offers listeners a raw and relatable look at leadership in today’s complex world. Each episode explores how high-performing leaders face challenges, embrace vulnerability, and build thriving cultures rooted in trust and transparency.“When I started over 150 episodes ago, I never imagined how much this show would grow, or how much love it would receive from my community,” said Dowd. “My vision was to spotlight what good leadership truly looks and feels like through real conversations. Winning this award is incredibly meaningful because it tells me that vision is resonating.”With nearly 30 years of professional experience, Lyndsay Dowd has led high-stakes negotiations, managed some of the world’s most prestigious accounts, and built powerhouse sales organizations by blending grit with authenticity. Her career in sales leadership, including 23 years at IBM, laid the foundation for her leadership consulting firm, Heartbeat for Hire, which supports companies seeking to evolve their leadership approach and workplace culture.In addition to her podcast, Dowd is the author of Top Down Culture released by Beverly Hills Publishing™ , a practical and compelling guide for modern leaders who want to build inclusive, people-first workplaces. Drawing from her own experience and the stories of high-impact leaders, the book outlines actionable strategies to help organizations shift from outdated leadership models to cultures defined by trust, transparency, and empathy.“Being recognized like this is an absolute joy,” she added. “It’s a huge encouragement—not just for me, but for all women podcasters out there with powerful voices and important messages. I hope more women step into the spotlight and get the recognition they deserve.”Lyndsay is also a Harvard guest lecturer, a two-time author, and a sought-after voice in leadership transformation. Her work has been featured in Fortune, HR.com, and over 100 podcast interviews. Heartbeat For Hire currently ranks in the top 5 percent of podcasts globally, continuing to grow its influence among executive audiences and leadership teams.Hosted on C-Suite Network, Heartbeat For Hire is available at https://heartbeatforhire.com , where listeners can explore episodes, guest features, and leadership insights.About Lyndsay DowdLyndsay Dowd is a leadership strategist, coach, keynote speaker, and author dedicated to helping organizations build stronger, more connected workplace cultures. She is the founder of Heartbeat for Hire and the author of Top Down Culture, a blueprint for modern leadership.Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing™ is headed up by Andréa Albright who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.

