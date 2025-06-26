Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,858 in the last 365 days.

Incon Lighting Expands Turtle Friendly Lighting Range to Protect Coastal Wildlife

Wall Turtle Light

Protecting Turtle Hatchlings

Sanford, FL-based Incon Lighting broadens wildlife certified lighting solutions for coastlines safe for sea turtles and hatchlings.

Turtle safe lighting is about more than compliance—it’s essential to protect sea turtles for future generations and give hatchlings a safe path to the ocean”
— Mark Hudson

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incon Lighting, a leading U.S. manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting solutions, has announced the expansion of its turtle friendly lighting line, delivering certified, wildlife-safe outdoor lighting for coastal communities where sea turtles and baby turtles nest. This expansion addresses growing demand for compliant lighting that protects vulnerable wildlife and supports conservation efforts across Florida and other coastal regions.

The expanded Incon Lighting product line includes new fixtures and retrofit kits that meet stringent “turtle friendly” and “wildlife certified” standards, ensuring proper wavelength, shielding, and low-glare output. Designed and engineered in Sanford, Florida, these luminaires are optimized for use in beachfront resorts, municipal parks, walkovers, and residential properties throughout Florida and any coastline where protecting nesting turtles is essential.

With coastlines facing increased development and tourism, regulatory agencies and local ordinances are enforcing the use of turtle safe lighting to prevent hatchling disorientation. Incon Lighting’s expanded catalog enables property managers, contractors, and municipalities to meet or exceed these requirements, promoting both compliance and marine wildlife conservation.

“Expanding our turtle friendly lighting range demonstrates Incon Lighting’s commitment to protecting wildlife along coastlines in Florida and beyond,” said Mark Hudson, CEO of Incon Lighting. “Our Sanford-based team partners with conservation groups to deliver reliable, wildlife certified lighting, helping ensure the safe journey of baby turtles to the sea.”

About Incon Lighting:
Incon Lighting, headquartered in Sanford, FL, proudly manufactures the majority of its lighting products in the USA, including a broad selection of BAA-compliant lighting. Specializing in energy-efficient and wildlife certified lighting solutions, Incon Lighting serves coastal, commercial, and municipal projects throughout Florida and coastal regions nationwide. The company’s turtle friendly lighting products are engineered to support regulatory compliance and environmental conservation.

Carla Lindberg
Incon Lighting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Incon Lighting Expands Turtle Friendly Lighting Range to Protect Coastal Wildlife

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more