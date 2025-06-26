Incon Lighting Expands Turtle Friendly Lighting Range to Protect Coastal Wildlife

Protecting Turtle Hatchlings

Sanford, FL-based Incon Lighting broadens wildlife certified lighting solutions for coastlines safe for sea turtles and hatchlings.

Turtle safe lighting is about more than compliance—it’s essential to protect sea turtles for future generations and give hatchlings a safe path to the ocean” — Mark Hudson

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incon Lighting, a leading U.S. manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting solutions, has announced the expansion of its turtle friendly lighting line, delivering certified, wildlife-safe outdoor lighting for coastal communities where sea turtles and baby turtles nest. This expansion addresses growing demand for compliant lighting that protects vulnerable wildlife and supports conservation efforts across Florida and other coastal regions.

The expanded Incon Lighting product line includes new fixtures and retrofit kits that meet stringent “turtle friendly” and “wildlife certified” standards, ensuring proper wavelength, shielding, and low-glare output. Designed and engineered in Sanford, Florida, these luminaires are optimized for use in beachfront resorts, municipal parks, walkovers, and residential properties throughout Florida and any coastline where protecting nesting turtles is essential.

With coastlines facing increased development and tourism, regulatory agencies and local ordinances are enforcing the use of turtle safe lighting to prevent hatchling disorientation. Incon Lighting’s expanded catalog enables property managers, contractors, and municipalities to meet or exceed these requirements, promoting both compliance and marine wildlife conservation.

“Expanding our turtle friendly lighting range demonstrates Incon Lighting’s commitment to protecting wildlife along coastlines in Florida and beyond,” said Mark Hudson, CEO of Incon Lighting. “Our Sanford-based team partners with conservation groups to deliver reliable, wildlife certified lighting, helping ensure the safe journey of baby turtles to the sea.”

Incon Lighting, headquartered in Sanford, FL, proudly manufactures the majority of its lighting products in the USA, including a broad selection of BAA-compliant lighting. Specializing in energy-efficient and wildlife certified lighting solutions, Incon Lighting serves coastal, commercial, and municipal projects throughout Florida and coastal regions nationwide. The company’s turtle friendly lighting products are engineered to support regulatory compliance and environmental conservation.

