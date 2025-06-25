Carl Ray Releases New Country / Bluegrass Gospel Anthem 'Get On Board'

“This train is leaving for Heaven / Get on board…”

Redemption Now Has a Soundtrack

“Get On Board is an invitation,” says Ray. “It’s a wake-up call. We’re all looking for hope, for peace, for purpose—for a fresh start and a place to spend eternity. Get your ticket and Get On Board.” — Carl Ray

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed independent country and bluegrass recording artist Carl Ray has released his powerful new single on Sucarnoochee Records. “ Get On Board ,” produced by Grammy Award-winner Greg Cole, Ray delivers a compelling gospel message wrapped in masterful bluegrass instrumentation and spiritual urgency. This latest release marks yet another milestone in Ray’s evolution as an artist whose music consistently uplifts, heals, challenges, and inspires. A heartfelt call to salvation, “Get On Board” urges listeners to reflect, repent, and rise—rooted in faith and driven by a melodic tightly sung chorus:“This train is leaving for Heaven / Get on board…”The single features an all-star lineup of bluegrass musicians:Darrin Vincent of the duo Dailey and Vincent – Upright BassBJ Cherryhomes – FiddleSeth Mulder – GuitarJosh Swift – DobroA Spiritual Journey on Steel RailsDescribed by many as “a spiritual journey on wheels,” “Get On Board” invites the listener to board a train bound for Heaven. From the conductor’s first call—“All aboard!”—to the opening guitar strum and final harmony, the song moves like a locomotive of faith.The rhythm mirrors a smooth steady hum of steel wheels on iron tracks, beckoning weary hearts to lay down their burdens and step into the light of redemption.Listeners will feel the urgency—not with a big push, but through the empathy in Ray’s voice. It’s a final boarding call to turn away from sin and embrace grace. The fiddle cries out like a distant whistle, echoing the call of the Spirit, while the dobro slides like a train rounding a bend into the golden sunrise of salvation.As the chorus builds, it rushes past the listener like wind through an open window—fresh, freeing, and full of hope. It’s more than a song; it’s a plea to leave the old life behind and journey toward peace that surpasses understanding. Whether you’re worn down by life’s journey or searching for a new beginning, “Get On Board” is a musical masterpiece—your spiritual boarding pass. A ride of faith powered by conviction, carried by bluegrass tradition, and fueled by grace. Get on board!About Carl RayThis independent artist is a chart-topping country and bluegrass artist known for his inspirational storytelling, powerful stage presence, and an unwavering message of hope. With a voice often likened to Vince Gill for its rich tenor quality, Ray embodies the heart and soul of American country music. His career has been defined by soulful songwriting, dynamic collaborations, and multiple #1 hits across genres. A gifted singer, songwriter, and performer, Ray brings not only his extraordinary talent but also his handsome smile, genuine warmth, and hypnotic voice to every stage and studio session. His musical journey blends traditional country values with modern spiritual vision, making him a distinctive voice in today’s music landscape.Career Highlights:His recent single “ Caney Fork ” reached #1 on the Independent Cash Box Country Charts. His duet with The Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, on “ The Old Rugged Cross ” climbed to #1 on the Cash Box Bluegrass Top 50 Charts and #1 on the Cross Country Hot 100 Christian Country Chart.His rendition of “I Can See Clearly Now,” written by his late mentor Johnny Nash, hit #1 on the Cross Country Hot 100 Chart, resonating as a new anthem of hope for modern audiences. His patriotic ballad “I Stand With This Country,” co-written with Jacky Jack White, also reached #1 on the Christian Country Top 100 Chart, becoming a heartfelt prayer for unity during one of America’s most divided times. Ray has released multiple singles and three acclaimed albums: “I Love Country Music”, “Play That Country Music, Black Boy”, “Coming Home”.Ray has shared stages with country music giants such as Marty Stuart, Mark Wills, Pam Tillis, Jason Aldean, Wade Hayes, and more. He has recorded with David Ball, Kinsey Rose of American Idol Season 21, written songs for Johnny Nash, and performed with the Tulsa Philharmonic. His work has been spotlighted in Associated Press, Billboard Magazine, U.S. News & World Report, Legacy Magazine, Green Card Magazine (Paris, France), Richmond Times, and the Denver Post, The Rolling Stones Magazine among many others.For more information:

"Get On Board "Live At The Troubadour Theater Nashville TN

