'Caney Fork' By Country Artist Carl Ray hits the airwaves like a Rainbow Trout hits a hook

This catchy tune is a reel-in for anglers, a drift for river lovers, and a sail for anyone who cherishes the water and great music.

This song has a good hand clapping, sing along feel to it. Good record. Great job, Carl!” — David Ball, Country Music Legend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Ray, the dynamic country and bluegrass artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest single, "Caney Fork." This fun, charming, and authentic melodic track, inspired by the serene landscapes and rich history of the Caney Fork River and the wish of a dying man to have his ashes scattered on the Caney Fork River, is set to be the soundtrack of your summer.About the Song: "Caney Fork" is an authentic, heartfelt tribute to the joyful experiences on the Caney Fork River, located 6 miles west-northwest of Crossville, TN, and only a few miles from Nashville, TN. Janis and Joel Martin, whose family settled on the Caney Fork River in the 1800s and now runs Caney Fork Outdoors , married on the river and had their first kiss there just like the song describes. This magical place, filled with German Brown, Rainbow, and Brook Trout, and memories of youth and freedom, has inspired a love story perfectly captured in song. With a blend of Country, Bluegrass, and Americana sounds, "Caney Fork" delivers a sound that's both nostalgic and fresh. Its clever lyrics and bouncy instrumentation will transport you to the banks of the river, evoking memories of simpler times and the timeless connection between nature and the human spirit. "Caney Fork" was also produced by Mike Loudermilk and released on Sucarnochee Records.In "Caney Fork," Ray masterfully casts his musical line, hooking listeners with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The song's ebb and flow mirrors the river's own current, creating an immersive experience that will have you feeling like you're drifting on the Caney Fork, surrounded by the beauty of nature and the joys of life. Just as an angler knows the thrill of a perfect catch, listeners will find themselves captivated by this enchanting track."Carl Ray's new single, "Caney Fork," which he co-wrote with Wood Newton and Daniel Johnson, is a fun, summertime tune that will have you grinning and singing along on your very first listen! Do yourself a favor—crank it up and float on down the river with Carl as he falls in love with the perfect girl down on "Caney Fork"!" - Jerry Salley, Grammy Award-Winning Bluegrass Artist"Lyrically, it takes me back to my teenage years at the lake and innocent young love. Radio-friendly, it makes me smile every time I listen. Love it!" - Trini Triggs, Former Curb Records Country Artist"Caney Fork" is real country no matter where you're from. It's a download to my playlist for sure. - Aaron Vance, Country ArtistAbout Carl Ray: Ray is an Atlanta-based country artist and singer-songwriter with a deep passion for country and bluegrass music. Known for crafting songs that resonate with authenticity and emotion, Ray has made a significant mark on the music scene. This year, Ray received "The Favorite Male Vocalist of the Year" award and the "Duet of the Year Award" for his rendition of "The Old Rugged Cross" featuring the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent , from The Christian Voice Magazine. From the heart of Texas, Ray's musical journey began when he was discovered by reggae international artist Johnny Nash.Ray has shared the stage with country legends like Wade Hayes, Hank Thompson, Junior Brown, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, Jason Aldean, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, The Del McCoury Band, and more. He has also performed with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra, demonstrating his diverse musical prowess. Ray is an advocate for other Black country music artists, recently creating Carl Ray's Black Country Music Radio Playlist on Spotify, showcasing over 1,400 songs all performed by artists of color.Ray's accomplishments have been celebrated by notable publications such as the Associated Press, Billboard Magazine, US News and World Report, Legacy Magazine, Green Card Magazine, Richmond Times, Denver Post, The Rolling Stone, Fox News, and numerous other print and online media outlets.Music Video and Streaming: The release of "Caney Fork" is accompanied by a visually stunning music video that captures the storyline and heart of the Caney Fork River. Directed by Paul Hackett, the video brings the enchanting song to life, perfectly complementing the song's lyrics. "Caney Fork" is available on all major online music platforms.

