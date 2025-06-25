We need change and compassion for people living with mental illness - not more division

As the discussion about the government's proposed cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) ramps up, Davinder Kaur, Head of Campaigns at Rethink Mental Illness, writes about the damage that misinformation is having.

Last week, an article in the London Standard by Melanie McDonagh showed what we, as campaigners, are up against when it comes to improving the lives of people severely affected by mental illness.

Having made significant progress in the last decade to challenge discrimination, this article - red in tooth and claw - reflects a concerning resurgence of stigma towards people living with invisible disabilities, including mental illness, by some sections of the media.

What followed the antagonising title: We all know why Britain's benefit numbers keep rising: too many mental health claims, were a series of unfounded claims and assumptions about people experiencing mental health problems, many of whom are currently living with the fear that their financial support will be taken away as a result of the government’s welfare reforms.

These reforms could see over 330,000 people severely affected by mental illness losing their Personal Independence Payments. PIP is a vital disability benefit that helps people severely affected by mental illness cover the extra costs of living with a long-term condition.

In the article, not only does Melanie McDonagh refer to mental illness as a “usefully elastic concept” but she also writes that those in receipt of social security for mental health related reasons are “either lying or have persuaded themselves that they can’t quite cope with the struggle for existence”.