Security requires co-operation, dialogue, emphasizes OSCE Secretary General at high-level Annual Security Review

VIENNA, 25 June 2025 – Today OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu addressed the opening plenary session of the high-level Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC), a two-day conference, convened by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary General said,

“The ASRC is a pillar of what here at the OSCE we call the politico-military dimension of security, and I can hardly stress enough the importance of meeting at this moment. We must remember that security cannot - and will not - be guaranteed by military deterrence alone. It should be ensured through co-operation too, and that requires dialogue.”

Over the course of the two-day conference, representatives from across the 57 participating States will engage in critical discussions as they review the current security landscape and the efforts undertaken by the OSCE and its 57 participating States to promote peace and stability across the region.

In his address to the plenary session, the Secretary General emphasized the importance of discussions on security in the current international environment.

“The breaking of fundamental norms and principles is the biggest challenge in front of us today. This cannot become the new normal. Once rules do not matter to some, they won’t matter for anyone. And that becomes a problem for everyone. Therefore, when it comes to principles, they should be applied to everyone. Period,” he added.

The ASRC provides participating States with the opportunity to exchange views on issues related to the OSCE’s politico-military dimension and to promote the exchange of information and co-operation with relevant international and regional organizations and institutions.