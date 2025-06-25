Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,942 in the last 365 days.

2025 Sales and Special Taxes Legislative Recap Now Available

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has released a summary of highlights regarding sales and special tax legislation approved by the 69th Legislative Assembly and signed into law by Governor Kelly Armstrong.

The updated sales and special tax laws will take effect on various dates, with some beginning July 1, as specified in their respective bills. A detailed summary of these legislative changes is available in the 2025 Legislative Recap – Sales and Special Taxes.

Bills Highlighted within this special feature include:

  • HB 1139- Fire Departments
  • HB 1281- Fire Department Motor Fuel Tax Refunds
  • HB 1440- Cigar Lounges
  • HB 1466- Domestic and Manufacturing Distilleries
  • HB 1483- Oil Extraction Tax Rate Reduction for Wells Outside Bakken or Three Forks Formation
  • HB 1578- Commercial Towing Service Transfers
  • SB 2038- Disclosure of Tax Incentive Information
  • SB 2136- Beer Manufacturer and Beer Wholesalers Relationships
  • SB 2177- Animal Agriculture Facility Infrastructure Fund
  • SB 2207- Tribal Government Vehicle Purchases
  • SB 2397- Development Incentive Well Oil Extraction Tax Exemption and Gas Tax Exemption
  • SB 2369- Educational, Religious, or Charitable Events Held at a Publicly Owned Facility

If you have any questions regarding the implementation of these bills, please feel free to contact us at salestax@nd.gov or 701-328-1246.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Sales and Special Taxes Legislative Recap Now Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more