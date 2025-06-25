2025 Sales and Special Taxes Legislative Recap Now Available

The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has released a summary of highlights regarding sales and special tax legislation approved by the 69th Legislative Assembly and signed into law by Governor Kelly Armstrong.

The updated sales and special tax laws will take effect on various dates, with some beginning July 1, as specified in their respective bills. A detailed summary of these legislative changes is available in the 2025 Legislative Recap – Sales and Special Taxes.

Bills Highlighted within this special feature include:

HB 1139- Fire Departments

HB 1281- Fire Department Motor Fuel Tax Refunds

HB 1440- Cigar Lounges

HB 1466- Domestic and Manufacturing Distilleries

HB 1483- Oil Extraction Tax Rate Reduction for Wells Outside Bakken or Three Forks Formation

HB 1578- Commercial Towing Service Transfers

SB 2038- Disclosure of Tax Incentive Information

SB 2136- Beer Manufacturer and Beer Wholesalers Relationships

SB 2177- Animal Agriculture Facility Infrastructure Fund

SB 2207- Tribal Government Vehicle Purchases

SB 2397- Development Incentive Well Oil Extraction Tax Exemption and Gas Tax Exemption

SB 2369- Educational, Religious, or Charitable Events Held at a Publicly Owned Facility

