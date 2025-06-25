Deirdre DeMarsico Captivates Readers with Maggie & Owen at the LA Times Festival of Books 30th Anniversary

A sweet romance with heart, humor, and a powerful reminder to never take love for granted

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books, held April 26–27, 2025 at the University of Southern California, author Deirdre DeMarsico made a heartfelt and memorable debut. In collaboration with MainSpring Books, she was featured in an exclusive recorded interview and joined a community of passionate readers and writers for her first appearance at a national literary festival.

DeMarsico’s contemporary romance novel Maggie & Owen was front and center during her participation. A light yet emotionally resonant story, the novel follows the unexpected romance between a successful executive accountant and a kindhearted pediatrician. What begins with quirky circumstances blossoms into something deeper—offering readers laughter, love, and reflection along the way.

In her interview, DeMarsico opened up about the personal inspiration behind the novel. “Having lost my husband,” she shared, “I wanted to remind people to never take love for granted. You just never know when that special person might be taken from you.”

Festivalgoers were drawn to DeMarsico’s warmth and authenticity, with many expressing admirations for her relatable characters and the heartfelt message woven into the book’s romantic charm. She described the experience as “a dream of a lifetime” and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “MainSpring Books helped me believe this was possible.”

Maggie & Owen is more than a feel-good love story—it’s a celebration of connection, resilience, and the power of cherishing each moment. DeMarsico’s debut at the LA Times Festival of Books left an uplifting impression, touching hearts with her sincerity and storytelling.



