Scalise: OBBB Failure Is Not An Option

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co. to discuss the need to get the One Big Beautiful Bill to President Trump’s desk by July 4th. Leader Scalise emphasized how this bill would unleash an America First agenda by maximizing economic growth and job creation through lower taxes and creating energy independence through increased American energy production.

“Good morning, Stuart. Yes, [this week] is a realistic timetable. We had a very aggressive timetable in the House. There were many times where people tried to push that and just give us another couple of days, give us another week. We kept our foot on the gas and said, ‘We've got to get this done’ for the American families who are struggling, who want relief, who want to have those tax rates locked in, who want higher wages, and who want to see inflation and interest rates come down. They've got to work out their differences just like we did in the House. I think they'll get that done by the end of this week.”

On unleashing economic growth:

“I don't think that will happen either. It will pass. We've said from the beginning, Stuart, failure is not an option. It almost died many times because you had a lot of different opinions on this bill. But as President Trump said, eventually, you got to lock everybody in a room. We did. We actually had a lot of those meetings where we got a lot of different members in a room who think differently and yelled and screamed and talked about what they wanted in or out of the bill. Then they realized we either all do this together or it doesn't happen. [Sen.] Rand [Paul] wants to pull debt ceiling out of the bill, what he's saying is, let Chuck Schumer negotiate the debt ceiling. Do you know what the cost of that would be if Chuck Schumer got to be the one deciding what the debt ceiling would be? It’d be hundreds of billions more dollars in crazy spending. We're actually cutting spending in this bill. I want to see us cut more spending. I don't want Chuck Schumer to be able to blow a bill with hundreds of billions in additional spending. So let's get it done. Let's get the economy moving again and the economic growth from lower taxes, from having more energy being produced in America. When you don't have to worry about Iran being able to control world markets or disrupt world markets, Stuart, there's so many benefits to this bill for hard-working families. We've got to get it done and get it done soon.”

