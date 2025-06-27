The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Friday, June 27, 2025

Over the last few weeks, the American people have witnessed violent, destructive riots in Los Angeles protesting the rightful deportations of dangerous illegal immigrants, while Leftist politicians and liberal media call what the nation has seen “peaceful protests.”

The so-called “peaceful protesters” set cars on fire, vandalized businesses, and assaulted law enforcement who were trying to keep the city safe, throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting commercial grade fireworks at officers.

Under President Trump, ICE is doing what they are supposed to do: enforcing federal immigration law. This is what President Trump and House Republicans campaigned on – and what the American people voted for. How does the radical Left respond? With life-threatening temper-tantrums.

This is unacceptable, disgusting behavior. What is happening in L.A. isn’t a protest – it’s a full-blown attack on law enforcement. Our police put themselves in danger every day to keep our communities safe, and do not deserve this kind of treatment from people they fight to protect.

House Republicans are bringing legislation to condemn these shocking L.A. riots and make clear that we will not tolerate violence against any law enforcement officials.

H. Res. 516, introduced by Rep. Young Kim, condemns the violent riots that have taken place in Los Angeles, California, in June of 2025, calls on local and state officials to work with the federal government to restore peace, and expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers and ICE agents for keeping our communities safe.

We cannot and will not tolerate violence and the violation of our federal immigration laws. Will Democrats stand with us against these violent riots, or continue to condone this destructive behavior because it aligns with their agenda?