Scalise in The Times-Picayune: One Big Beautiful Bill to Grow Louisiana’s Economy

Steve Scalise: Passing the One Big Beautiful Bill is crucial to get LA on back on track

By House Majority Leader Steve Scalise

June 27, 2025

Enough is enough. That’s why last fall Louisiana overwhelmingly joined in the mandate that put President Donald Trump back in the White House and gave Republicans majorities in the House and Senate to restore American greatness and put our country back on track. To deliver on this mandate, I have been working with my colleagues in Congress to implement President Trump’s America First agenda and get the

signed into law.

Over the last four years, I have heard from countless families and small businesses across Louisiana that have been struggling to make ends meet because of record inflation caused by the out-of-control government spending and radical regulations under President Joe Biden.From hardworking parents who have seen their grocery and gasoline bills skyrocket to the small business owner being crushed by crazy Washington regulations, Americans have had it.

This important bill will secure our southern border by providing much needed resources to hire more ICE and Border Patrol agents, complete construction of the border wall and invest in technology to combat the flow of fentanyl.

Most importantly, this bill will deliver on our promise to provide real relief to hardworking Louisiana families and small businesses who’ve been struggling for too long. It will generate economic growth, higher wages and investment like we haven’t seen in years.



Louisiana has a lot to gain from the

One Big Beautiful Bill.

If this bill does not become law, Americans will face the largest tax increase in our nation’s history. Without this legislation, the average Louisiana taxpayer would see a 24% tax increase, more than 500,000 Louisiana families would see their Child Tax Credit cut in half, more than 250,000 small businesses would face a 43.4% tax rate and those relying on overtime and tips would continue to pay taxes on that income. In fact, a Louisiana family of four earning about $58,000, which is the median household income in Louisiana, would see a $1,200 tax increase each year if this bill doesn’t become law

.

President Trump’s

One Big Beautiful Bill

will not only secure this tax relief, but it will also restore American energy security. As an energy producing state, Louisiana is especially well-positioned for economic growth under this bill because it requires 30 offshore lease sales in the Gulf of America over the next 15 years, providing much-needed predictability for domestic offshore oil and gas exploration and production and securing good-paying jobs for our local economy.

I was also able to secure language in the bill to increase the amount of revenue sharing dollars Louisiana receives each year from offshore drilling. This provision in the bill will bring hundreds of millions of new dollars to Louisiana for our vital coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects.

With so much at stake for Louisiana, we must deliver on the mandate demanded by the American people and send the

One Big Beautiful Bill to President Trump’s desk to become law, and begin another golden age of American recovery.

In 2017, I helped pass the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which put more money in the pockets of every Louisiana taxpayer and grew our economy. It lowered tax rates, doubled the standard deduction and increased the Child Tax Credit for hardworking families. President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will make this tax relief permanent.By contrast, the Council of Economic Advisors found that same family with two children in Louisiana would realize a $6,400 to $10,600 increase in take-home pay over the next four years and beyond because of the One Big Beautiful Bill.Under President Biden, we saw an all-out assault on American energy with the fewest offshore lease sales in our nation’s history.We must continue to invest in flood control, coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects using revenue from offshore energy exploration and production to not only restore our coast but to better prepare our communities and protect the lives and livelihoods of families who live here.

