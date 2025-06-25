Saskatchewan Student Aid Applications Now Open for Post-Secondary Students

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2025

The 2025-26 Saskatchewan Student Aid applications are now available for students pursuing post-secondary education this fall.

Students interested in taking advantage of Saskatchewan Student Aid can fill out an online application to be assessed for a variety of provincial and federal grants and loans. They can also apply for several other student aid programs including scholarships, bursaries, grants and student loan forgiveness.

"The Saskatchewan Student Aid Fund helps students access post-secondary education from their first year through to joining Saskatchewan's workforce," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to investing in financial support to enable students to complete their post-secondary education and build rewarding lives and careers in Saskatchewan."

In 2025-26, the province will provide $46.5 million in direct financial support to over 24,000 students. This includes $34.4 million in loans and grants and $12.1 million in scholarships and bursaries.

Through both Canada and Saskatchewan Student Grants and the Saskatchewan Advantage Scholarship, students could receive up to $5,850 in non-repayable funding.

In addition, the Saskatchewan Student Grant for Students with Dependants is available to lower income students who qualify for student aid. They may receive up to $950 in additional funding per dependant per year.

Sky Southwind, 2025 Business Diploma graduate:

"Accessing financial aid made a huge difference in my education journey. I was grateful to have so many options for support, including scholarships and awards, that helped me cover my every day and unexpected expenses while studying full time. The support lifted a huge weight off my shoulders and motivated me to show up, work hard, and overcome challenges. I am proud of what I accomplished so far and truly grateful for the help that kept me on track to build a strong foundation for my future."

Post-secondary graduates who live and work in Saskatchewan can also benefit from the newly expanded Graduate Retention Program, which now provides up to $24,000 in tax credits. Since 2008, the Graduate Retention Program has benefited more than 85,000 graduates.

By accessing the Saskatchewan Student Aid Fund, students are making a valuable investment in themselves and their futures, paving the way for personal and professional growth.

To learn more about student aid, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/student-aid.

