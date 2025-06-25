FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Trinity Armstrong (T3) Joins Forces with Last Shot Hydration Drink and Makes History in the NWSL

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite athlete Trinity Armstrong (T3) is bringing her relentless energy to a new arena as she officially partners with Last Shot Hydration Drink, a brand known for fueling champions and pushing limits.Armstrong, widely recognized for her electrifying performances and dedication to peak performance, will now represent Last Shot Hydration as an ambassador, showcasing how hydration, recovery, and endurance go hand in hand with elite-level competition.This partnership comes on the heels of Armstrong making history as the youngest player in National Women’s Soccer League ( NWSL ) history to be named "XI Team of the Month," a prestigious recognition awarded to top-performing athletes in the league. At just 17 years old, the San Diego Wave FC standout continues to defy expectations, proving that talent, determination, and the right support system—like Last Shot—can propel athletes to new heights."Last Shot is my go-to for pregame hydration. I believe in the product so much I invested! I am proud to be a part of this company and look forward to growing with the company as I continue my professional soccer career," said Armstrong, who made the bold decision to invest in Last Shot at just 16 years old.Through this partnership, Armstrong and Last Shot will collaborate on exclusive content, brand campaigns, and community-driven initiatives designed to inspire athletes everywhere."Trinity embodies the essence of Last Shot—unstoppable, focused, and committed to winning," said "CEO Mo Owens. "We’re thrilled to have her on board and can’t wait to see the impact of this collaboration."Armstrong’s meteoric rise showcases the power of resilience, preparation, and belief—values that both she and Last Shot Hydration share.For more details on the partnership, visit www.lastShotofficial.com or follow Trinity Armstrong on social media.

