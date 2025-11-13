EQ Labs Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership Following Hawaii Expansion Trip

EQ ENERGY DRINK INC (OTCBB:EQLB)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQ Labs Inc. (OTC: EQLB), the parent company of Last Shot , a zero sugar, zero calorie, zero carb functional beverage, is proud to announce a major milestone in its national expansion strategy. Following a year of strategic planning, sales development, and marketing execution, EQ Labs has taken a significant step forward in securing a large-scale distribution partnership.During a recent trip to Hawaii, EQ Labs CEO Mo Owens met with a prominent beverage distributor known for scaling premium brands across regional and national markets. The meeting focused on expanding the retail footprint of Last Shot and establishing a robust distribution framework to support multi-region rollout.“This partnership has been a long time coming,” said Mo Owens, CEO of EQ Labs. “We know our investors have been patient, and we’re deeply grateful for their continued belief in our mission. Through hard work, persistence, and strategic execution, we’re now positioned to bring Last Shot to a much broader audience.”Highlights from the Hawaii Expansion Trip:• Strong distributor enthusiasm for Last Shot• Preliminary framework for multi-region rollout• Positive feedback from Hawaii-based retailers and consumers• Strengthened brand presence through Amazon and retail outlet stores• Lifestyle endorsements amplifying brand visibility• Culmination of a year-long planning and sales/marketing strategyIsland Ambassadors & Community Impact EQ Labs continues to build authentic relationships with influential voices across Hawaii and beyond. NFL linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, 808 lifestyle advocate Aaron Shibarhiu, actor and stuntman Tanio Reed, and the Veterans Movement have all played a vital role in amplifying Last Shot’s message of wellness, performance, and inclusivity. These ambassadors bring championship credibility, cultural pride, and grassroots energy to the brand — reinforcing its connection to local communities and national audiences alike.The distributor expressed strong interest in Last Shot’s unique formulation and market potential, citing its appeal to health-conscious consumers and athletes. The partnership is expected to accelerate brand visibility, expand retail access, and drive long-term shareholder value.With momentum building and industry excitement growing, EQ Labs is poised for a breakthrough year.Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and performance, including but not limited to distribution partnerships, retail expansion, and shareholder value. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. EQ Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.About EQ Labs Inc. EQ Labs Inc. (OTC: EQLB) is a Las Vegas-based wellness company focused on innovative, health-forward beverages. Its flagship product, Last Shot, is a zero sugar, zero calorie, zero carb functional drink designed for hydration, recovery, and performance.Media Contact: Mo Owens CEO, EQ Labs Inc. Mo@drinkeq.com (702) 806-5943 https://lastshotofficial.com

