Canada joins new NATO Defence Investment Pledge

CANADA, June 25 - The world is increasingly dangerous and divided, with the rules-based international system under unprecedented pressure and global conflict becoming more frequent and volatile. To meet this moment, Canada and its Allies are building their defence capabilities to strengthen our collective security.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Canada and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allies have agreed to a new Defence Investment Pledge of investing 5 per cent of annual GDP by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective security. The commitment aligns with Canada’s own strategic defence and security goals.

As part of this 5 per cent pledge, Canada will invest 3.5 per cent of GDP for core military capabilities, expanding on our recent investments. That means further investments in our Canadian Armed Forces, modernizing our military equipment and technology, building up Canada’s defence industries, and diversifying our defence partnerships. An additional 1.5 per cent of GDP will be dedicated to investments in critical defence and security-related expenditure, such as new airports, ports, telecommunication, emergency preparedness systems, and other dual-use investments which serve defence as well as civilian readiness. Importantly, the progress of this pledge will be reviewed in 2029 to ensure Allies’ expenditures align with the global security landscape.

At the Summit, Canada and its Allies reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and the leaders agreed on the imperative for a just and lasting peace. Canada’s contributions to Ukraine’s defence and its defence industries, including Canada’s $2 billion in military assistance announced last week at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, are included in our NATO contributions, as the security of Ukraine is critical to our collective security.

“The world is increasingly dangerous and divided. Canada must strengthen our defence to better protect our sovereignty, our interests, and our Allies. These investments won’t just build our military capacity – they will build our industries and create good, high-paying jobs at home. If we want a more secure world, we need a stronger Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Canada is a proud founding member of the Alliance. In an increasingly unstable and unpredictable world, we are making the critical investments needed to keep Canadians safe, support our Armed Forces, and strengthen our role in Europe and on the world stage. The renewed Defence Investment Pledge to invest 5 per cent of GDP by 2035 reaffirms Canada’s strong commitment to our security, to our sovereignty, and to NATO.” The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

