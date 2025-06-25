Davila Homes Unveils Lakeview Village Estates, a New Standard in Boutique Community Living

Group photo from the Lakeview launch with leaders from Davila Homes and Nova Real Estate, joined by key VIP guests.

Davila Homes launches Lakeview Village Estates, a 40-home boutique community in Winter Garden blending luxury, nature, and walkable urban living.

Lakeview is not just a new address—it’s a limited edition of life” — TJ Davila

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davila Homes is proud to announce the launch of Lakeview Village Estates , a boutique residential community offering just 40 distinctive homes in the heart of historic Winter Garden. This limited-edition collection—comprising 14 townhomes and 26 single-family residences—invites buyers to experience a lifestyle of modern elegance, intentional design, and a deep sense of belonging.Lakeview Village Estates is uniquely positioned within walking distance to downtown’s acclaimed dining, shopping, and entertainment, while also providing direct access to the natural beauty of the West Orange Trail and Lake Apopka. The community is designed for those who value tranquillity and urban vibrancy, with internal golf cart circulation and a human-scale neighbourhood atmosphere. Homes are priced from $600,000 to $1.3 million and feature sophisticated architecture, privacy, and a boutique sense of community.“Lakeview is not just a new address—it’s a limited edition of life,” said TJ Davila, CEO and visionary builder behind Davila Homes. “With only forty homes, we’re creating a community where luxury is defined by significance and belonging rather than scale- a community that will help change and elevate the future of downtown Wintergarden.Exclusive Pre-Launch Event for BrokersIn anticipation of strong demand, Davila Homes hosted an exclusive pre-launch event for top-producing brokers on June 18, 2025, at the Davila Homes Design Center in Orlando. This invitation-only gathering provided a first look at the project, with a special 15-day window of priority access and incentives reserved for attending agents.The Event took place at the venue below.Date - Wednesday, June 18th, 2025Location - Design Center – Davila Homes4210 L B McLeod Road, STE #101 Orlando, FL 32811Time - Check-ins | 9:30 AM & 11:30 AMThe event was graced by chief guests, including Michelle Sanchez, President of Davila Homes, the Davila CEO, TJ Davila, and Fernanda Negromonte, Founder and CEO of Nova Real Estate . Additional VIPs in attendance were Leandro Sobrinho, Developer Investor, Juliana Jardini, Branding and New Development Director, and Nathalia Penedos, Sales and Marketing Manager, underscoring the collaborative vision and leadership behind Lakeview’s launch.Lakeview Village Estates is developed by Davila Homes, an award-winning builder with a track record of over 800 completed residences and multiple Parade of Homes Orlando Grand Awards. Nova Real Estate serves as the exclusive listing broker and recently launched its Branding & New Development Division—a pioneering move among Orlando brokerages. This division offers builders and developers comprehensive project management, from brand positioning and marketing to sales execution, further distinguishing Lakeview’s launch and reinforcing Nova’s market leadership.Following the broker pre-launch, Lakeview Village Estates will officially launch the MLS on July 2, 2025.For media inquiries, interviews, please contact Juliana Jardini , Branding & New Development Brand Director at Juliana@novaorlando.com or call (321)4434067About Davila Homes:Davila Homes is a leading home builder in Central Florida, recognized for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With a legacy of creating exceptional living spaces, Davila Homes continues to set the standard in residential construction. For more information, please visit

