E-Bike Battery Fire Risks Spike: What Consumers Need to Know About Lithium-Ion Safety

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As lithium-ion battery fires continue to pose serious safety risks across the United States, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a public warning against Rad Power Bikes batteries , highlighting a critical need for consumer awareness and preventive action.The CPSC warning specifies that Rad Power e-bike batteries with model numbers RP-1304, RAD-S1304Y, or HL-RP-S1304 can ignite while in storage—not only during charging—posing an imminent threat to consumers. The agency urges consumers who own these batteries to immediately stop using them and dispose of them according to local hazardous waste disposal procedures.The Scale of E-Bike Battery Fires in AmericaThe problem extends far beyond a single manufacturer. E-bike and e-mobility device fires involving lithium-ion batteries have reached crisis levels in major U.S. cities.In New York City, e-bike-related fires in 2024 resulted in 6 deaths, 99 injuries, and 279 incidents. According to the New York Fire Department (FDNY), 70% of fires were caused by e-mobility devices —including e-bikes, e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters—involving lithium-ion batteries. Data from 2025 shows a 53 percent spike in structure fires attributed to these batteries in the area.In California, fire departments are documenting significant increases in battery-related incidents:The San Francisco Fire Department recorded approximately 15 incidents involving lithium-ion battery explosions by late 2024.San Diego County reported at least 83 fires involving lithium-ion batteries between mid-March 2024 and March 2025.These incidents underscore a growing public health crisis that demands immediate consumer action and industry accountability.What Consumers Need to Know About Battery SafetyFire safety experts explain that lithium-ion battery fires can occur without warning through a process called thermal runaway, which produces toxic gas and intense flames. The risk increases if the battery has been exposed to water, damaged, or overcharged.Consumers who own e-bikes should take the following precautions:-Charge batteries in well-ventilated areas away from flammable materials-Avoid overnight charging when the home is unoccupied-Regularly inspect batteries for swelling, corrosion, or physical damage-Follow manufacturer charging instructions carefully-Never attempt to repair or modify a battery-Keep batteries away from water and extreme temperaturesFor consumers who own Rad Power e-bikes with the affected battery model numbers, the CPSC recommends:1) Immediately stop using the e-bike2) Remove the battery from the device3) Contact your local hazardous waste disposal facility for proper disposal instructions4) Do not sell, donate, or give away the battery to another personLegal RightsFor consumers who have experienced property damage, injuries, or loss due to e-bike battery fires, legal pathways may be available."Product liability claims can be an important avenue for consumers who have suffered losses from defective batteries," explained Michael Avanesian, Personal Injury Attorney at Avian Law Group. "Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers all play roles in the supply chain, and liability can extend to multiple parties depending on the circumstances of the incident. If you or your family has experienced a fire or injury related to an e-bike battery, it's critical to document the incident and consult with an attorney who understands product safety law."Avanesian further noted that the CPSC's public designation of a product hazard strengthens the legal position of consumers pursuing claims. "When a federal agency has identified a specific safety risk, it provides a strong foundation for demonstrating that a product was defective," he said. "Consumers should not hesitate to seek legal counsel if they have been affected."Why This MattersThe rise in e-bike battery fires reflects a broader challenge in consumer product safety: the rapid growth of e-mobility devices has outpaced some regulatory oversight and manufacturing standards. 