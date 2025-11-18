Attorney Michael Avanesian Warns of Dangerous E-Scooter Head Injury Surge Among Kids

E-scooter injuries are rising sharply across the U.S., with children suffering a growing share of head trauma as helmet use declines.

Many teenagers see e-scooters as similar to skateboards—recreational toys rather than actual motorized transportation.” — Michael Avanesian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency room data across the U.S. are documenting an accelerating trend in e-scooter-related injuries, raising new questions about rider safety and personal protection practices.The number of injuries incurred by electric scooter riders who were treated in U.S. emergency departments rose 80% from 2023 to 2024 and nearly 300% from 2020 to 2024.Children 14 and younger incurred nearly 1 in 7 e-scooter injuries in 2024. California specifically has documented a 18% surge in e-bike and e-scooter injuries over 5 years based on a 2024 report, with Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Monica reporting particularly high incident rates."The numbers are speaking for themselves," said Michael Avanesian, Personal Injury Attorney at Avian Law Group who has worked on cases involving scooter accidents. "When you see injury patterns like this, it becomes clear that riders and families need better information about the actual risks they're facing and how to protect themselves."Head Injury: The Concerning PatternOne of the most striking findings in the recent report concerns head injury. Over 18% of all 2024 e-scooter injuries involved the head. In Los Angeles, researchers at UCLA calculated approximately 115 injuries per 1 million e-scooter trips—a rate that exceeds national statistics for bicycles, passenger cars, and motorcycles combined."These aren't minor injuries," explained Avanesian on e-scooter trauma patterns. "We're seeing serious head injuries that can have lasting consequences for young riders."The Helmet ParadoxWhat makes these numbers even more troubling is what they reveal about helmet use.Helmet use declined by almost 6 percent each year between 2017 and 2022, while the number of e-bike riders with head trauma seeking hospital care shot up 49 fold to nearly 8,000 in 2022.That gap between what the law requires and what riders actually do represents one of the most preventable aspects of injury risk.Who is most Vulnerable?The injury data reveals clear patterns about which riders are experiencing the highest incident rates. The number of injured children under 15 more than doubled from 8,159 in 2023 to 17,641 in 2024, representing a 116% increase in just one year.Research suggests multiple factors contribute to this concentration. Younger riders may have less experience with motorized devices. They may perceive risks differently than adults. They may not fully understand that an e-scooter, despite its size and appearance, is a motorized vehicle capable of reaching dangerous speeds."There's a perception gap," Avanesian noted. "Many teenagers see e-scooters as similar to skateboards—recreational toys rather than actual motorized transportation. That perception directly affects how they ride and what precautions they take."Practical Steps for Safe RidingBased on current injury patterns, several protective measures stand out:Helmet use is non-negotiable. Look for helmets meeting industry standards for bicycles or motorsports. Head injuries are among the most serious scooter-related injuries—prevention is critical.Inspect before you ride. Check the scooter's condition: do the brakes work? Are wheels intact? Is the stem secure? Report problems to the rental company immediately.Ride like drivers can't see you. Many scooter accidents involve collisions with vehicles. Assume visibility is limited and ride defensively.Understand your liability exposure. Most rental companies require liability waivers. Check whether your personal insurance covers scooter-related injuries.Consider additional protective gear. Beyond helmets, wrist guards, elbow pads, and knee pads reduce injury severity from falls.Avoid riding on crowded sidewalks or in prohibited areas. While street riding carries collision risk, sidewalk riding creates pedestrian safety issues.If an Injury OccursIf you're injured in a scooter accident, seek medical attention immediately—especially for any head trauma or loss of consciousness. Document the incident thoroughly: photograph the accident scene, the scooter's condition, any damage, and your injuries. Keep all medical records and receipts."Many people don't realize they may have legal options after a scooter injury," Avanesian said. "If the injury resulted from equipment malfunction, unsafe conditions, or another party's negligence, there could be grounds for a claim. It's worth understanding what protections might be available."About MichaelMichael Avanesian is the founder and driving force behind Avian Law Group. With a strong background in personal injury law, he brings both strategic acumen and heartfelt advocacy to every case. Recognized as Glendale’s#1 Personal Injury Attorney and a Super Lawyers “Rising Star,” Michael is committed to ensuring justice for injury victims across the Southwest. His leadership has propelled the firm to secure over $2.2 billion in settlements and verdicts. Fluent in multiple languages and deeply invested in his community, Michael is as approachable as he is relentless in the courtroom. For more details, please visit avianlawgroup.com/contact-us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.