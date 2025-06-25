iXsystems Rebrands as TrueNAS to Reflect Market Momentum in Enterprise Storage

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by Continued Rapid Expansion in Large-Scale TrueNAS Deployments and AdoptioniXsystems, Inc. (d/b/a TrueNAS), the company behind the world’s most deployed storage platform, TrueNAS, announced it is rebranding and will now operate publicly and commercially as TrueNAS as it continues to expand its footprint in the Enterprise Storage market. The move unifies the company and product under a single, globally trusted name that is already synonymous with performance, reliability, transparency, and freedom from lock-in.“This isn’t just a name change - it’s the next chapter in a story that the industry is already following,” said Mike Lauth, CEO of TrueNAS. “The world already knows us as TrueNAS. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 have already trusted their data with TrueNAS. We’re now simply doubling down on the brand, accelerating our mission to deliver open storage innovation at enterprise scale and become the most trusted name in data storage.”As enterprise adoption and large-scale customer deployments continue to surge for TrueNAS, the rebrand signals a logical strategic shift to fully focus on enterprise storage, following the successful spin-off of iXsystems’ server integration business to Amaara Networks in January 2025. TrueNAS remains legally incorporated as iXsystems, Inc but now doing business as TrueNAS allows it to present a unified brand across all products, services, and customer touchpoints.At the core is the company’s open core model, where the TrueNAS data platform software is developed in-house and made freely available as TrueNAS Community Edition, while advanced enterprise features and support are available through TrueNAS Enterprise. This open core approach enables faster R&D, enhanced software quality and security, reduced costs, and deep customer alignment that has delivered major growth milestones for the company.As more organizations navigate digital transformation, TrueNAS is emerging not just as a storage solution, but as a powerful data platform- supporting AI workflows, unstructured data growth, and sovereign control over data. With its unified architecture and scalability from terabytes to petabytes, TrueNAS empowers customers to modernize infrastructure, run inference workloads at the edge or core, and reduce risk without vendor lock-in.In 2024, TrueNAS achieved record revenue and expanded its global customer base while also accomplishing:•104% increase in TrueNAS Community Edition adoption•900% growth in NVMe capacity, powered by TrueNAS F-Series All-NVMe flash systems.•Gartner Peer Insights “Customer Choice Award” in North America in two categories:○ 4.9 out of 5 rating in the Primary Storage Category ○ 5 out of 5 rating in the File & Object Storage Category •400% rise in deployments exceeding $1M•39% Sales Growth in EMEA•Expansion into key verticals such as AI, media, and defense.•Expanded Silicon Valley Headquarters campus, relocated to Campbell, CAThis rebrand also introduces a fresh visual identity, streamlined messaging, and a centralized digital experience at www.truenas.com that brings together the company’s community and enterprise offerings.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the world’s most widely deployed storage platform, trusted by millions of users and the majority of the Fortune 500™. Built on the OpenZFS file system and a transparent open core model, TrueNAS delivers unified storage with industry-leading reliability, performance, and scalability.TrueNAS enables data sovereignty and digital resilience, providing the foundation for next-generation workloads across AI, media, government, and enterprise sectors.Learn more at www.truenas.com Media Contact:press@truenas.comTrueNAS541 Division StreetCampbell, CA 95008

