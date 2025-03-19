TrueNAS Delivers Record Growth in 2024, Plans Strategic Expansions in 2025

TrueNAS will expand its leadership in open enterprise storage with key initiatives

CAMPBELL, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueNAS, the global leader in open enterprise storage, has announced another year of record-breaking growth in 2024, cementing its position as the world's most widely used storage software.Leveraging its position as a trusted storage solution, TrueNAS is addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges, from data security to cloud cost management.With over 40% CAGR since 2021, TrueNAS recorded an all-time revenue high, driven by the following growth highlights:● 104% increase in TrueNAS Community Edition adoption● 900% growth in NVMe capacity, powered by F-Series All-NVMe flash systems.● 4X rise in deployments exceeding $1M.● 39% Sales Growth in EMEA● 4.9 out of 5 rating in Gartner Peer Insights for Primary Storage.● Gartner Peer Insights “Customer Choice Award” in North America in twocategories: “Primary Storage” and “File and Object Storage”● Expanded in key verticals such as media and defense."TrueNAS is redefining what’s possible in open storage by delivering enterprise-grade reliability and security at a fraction of the cost of traditional vendors,” said Brett Davis, EVP, TrueNAS. “With our focus on customer needs and service, we’re uniquely positioned to help organizations address data growth and budget challenges.”2024: A Year of Innovation and GrowthIn 2024, TrueNAS delivered major product advancements that propelled its growthtrajectory:● Unified TrueNAS Community Edition: CORE and SCALE merged into a singleoffering, with upcoming Fangtooth (TrueNAS 25.04) driving innovation.● H-Series Trimode Edge Appliance: Launched with full flexibility to support bothHDDs and NVMe SSDs.● TrueSecure: Advanced security package meeting FIPS 140 and NIST standards,and trusted by military, government, and enterprise customers.● All-NVMe “F-Series”: Achieved 10PB system scalability with extreme value andperformance.● AI Integration: Introduced the first TrueNAS AI bot, simplifying operations andsetting the stage for future AI-driven solutions.● OpenZFS 2.3: Integrated enhancements like Fast Deduplication, dRAID, andRAID-Z expansion to maintain leadership as the “most trusted” file system.Emerging Storage Trends to Watch in 2025TrueNAS identified five key trends shaping enterprise storage:1. Balanced Edge-Core-Cloud Strategies: Organizations are moving beyondcloud-first strategies, seeking resilience, performance, and cost efficiency acrossall environments.2. Virtualization Upheaval: VMware’s pricing changes are driving enterprises toreexamine their IT budgets and explore alternatives.3. Data Sovereignty: Governments and enterprises are prioritizing localized datastorage to mitigate risks associated with global cloud providers and AI misuse.4. Big Data Growth: Video content and AI-generated datasets are drivingexponential data growth outside hyperscalers.5. Military-Grade Security for Enterprises: Rising AI-driven cyberattacks areaccelerating demand for robust data protection.“Organizations are navigating a perfect storm of data growth, cost pressures, andsecurity threats,” added Davis. “TrueNAS is here to help them face these challengeshead-on by delivering solutions that combine technical innovation with economic value.”2025 Roadmap: Meeting Tomorrow’s Storage NeedsIn 2025, TrueNAS will expand its leadership in open enterprise storage with keyinitiatives:● Fangtooth (TrueNAS 25.04): A unified release to streamline development andcommunity support.● H-Series Edge Expansion: Launching a 100GbE-capable system with HighAvailability and comprehensive protocol and application support.● Storj Collaboration: Partnering to deliver affordable hybrid cloud and backupsolutions with the security and sovereignty required.● F-Series All-NVMe Advancements: Adding RDMA and NVMe-over-Fabrictechnologies to further increase performance.● Scaling Beyond 100PB: Introducing new tools for managing ultra-largedatasets.About TrueNASTrueNAS is the world’s most trusted open storage platform, relied on by millions of users and a majority of Fortune 500TM companies. Powered by the acclaimed OpenZFS file system, TrueNAS delivers scalable, unified storage with unmatched reliability and performance. TrueNAS Enterprise combines data center grade hardwareand professional support to meet the demands of enterprise users, providing cost-effective, modern data storage solutions.Learn more at www.truenas.com

