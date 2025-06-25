Improving Resiliency in Westchester County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $21 million to support flood protection and vital resilient infrastructure projects in Westchester County that will help prevent flooding in communities along Blind Brook. The projects will fix inadequately sized stream crossings by replacing two undersized bridges and restore portions of the stream to a more natural, stable condition to help better prepare for future extreme weather events in flood prone areas.

“Communities in Westchester are all too familiar with the devastating and deadly effects of storm surges and flash flooding. That’s why New York is investing in projects that improve resiliency, advance sustainability and protect our residents from severe weather driven by climate change,” Governor Hochul said. “Providing funding and resources to help local governments get shovels in the ground for these projects is a top priority, and we'll continue working together to modernize our infrastructure and provide common sense solutions that best position our communities for the future.”

The $21 million provided through the ‘Restoration and Flood Risk’ category of the historic $4.2 billion Clean Air, Clean Water and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 will support the replacement of two Westchester County-owned bridges that cross Blind Brook in Rye. Westchester County will design the Playland Parkway and Oakland Avenue bridges with significantly larger spans to address current and future hydrologic flows anticipated from climate change. The bridges will be designed to allow better flow during heavy rainfall, alleviating flooding upstream.

In addition, Westchester County will ‘daylight,’ or uncover, a channeled portion of the East Blind Brook in Rye Brook using natural stream design techniques and expand floodplain areas with nature-based solutions, including the creation of a properly sized, multistage channel and floodplain, installation of grade control structures and scour protection measures along the restored channel to prevent channel incision and protect upstream infrastructure, and installation of native plantings.

In Westchester, DEC is undertaking comprehensive stream studies in flood prone areas at no cost to municipalities. The studies will help protect public health and safety, habitat, and natural resources by improving community resilience to extreme weather events driven by climate change. In addition to Blind Brook, studies of the Bronx and Hutchinson Rivers, Mamaroneck and Sheldrake Rivers, and Beaver Swamp and Grassy Sprain Rivers have all been completed.

Through Resilient New York, flood studies are also being conducted across the state, resulting in the development of flood and ice jam hazard mitigation alternatives to help guide implementation of mitigation projects.

In addition, DEC is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Mamaroneck and other partners in neighboring municipalities along the Long Island Sound to implement similar projects that improve resilience, protect New Yorkers, and safeguard vital community infrastructure from future flooding.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Communities across New York State are facing the increasingly devastating impacts of extreme weather and flooding driven by climate change, with low-lying Westchester County towns along waterways like Blind Brook particularly vulnerable to tidal surge flooding. Through Governor Hochul’s leadership and historic investments from the Environmental Bond Act and State resources, New York is leveraging our state and local partnerships to help build more resilient communities, reduce flood risk, and restore natural resources.”

Representative George Latimer said, “This is great news for Westchester County as we all work to plan for future extreme weather events driven by climate change. It is critical that we invest in aging infrastructure to meet the current challenges due to rain events and flooding, and plan for future risks. This is an important investment in my backyard, and I thank Governor Hochul and her team for recognizing th

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am so pleased that Westchester County will receive $21 million from the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 for flood mitigation investments identified by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Blind Brook Watershed Study. This study was conducted shortly after the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida on the communities of Harrison, Rye Brook, Port Chester and Rye, as well as other communities in Westchester, and identified infrastructure investments to mitigate and reduce the likelihood of damage from future floods and additional resiliency efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. This funding will enable essential updates to key bridges and other portions of the Blind Brook watershed, reducing likely water flow during storms and ensuring safe travel for New Yorkers. DEC has been an extraordinary partner in our efforts to actively address flooding in Westchester, and I would personally like to thank them for their determination to anticipate that future storms will threaten serious damage to our region. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for allocating this funding for Westchester. In addition, I express my gratitude to every New Yorker who voted in favor of this ballot proposition in 2022, which made this funding possible.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Governor Hochul and DEC have focused on the flooding challenges we face here in Westchester County and the resiliency needs throughout the state. The Environmental Bond Act included a major focus on storm mitigation and these Blind Brook projects are the types of infrastructure work we need to better protect lives and property. We are pleased to welcome DEC Commissioner Lefton to the Sound Shore for this announcement and to thank DEC for their ongoing commitment to Westchester flooding issues. DEC’s Resilient NY Streams Study Program has provided analysis of six stream areas in our county that is a valuable tool for local governments and state agencies in prioritizing projects such as those announced today. This work is assisting the planning for projects in the communities across the Sound Shore.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester County is deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation for this transformative investment in our infrastructure and our future. These projects will not only help protect families and neighborhoods along Blind Brook from devastating flooding, but also advance our shared commitment to building a more resilient, climate-ready Westchester. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment the Environmental Bond Act was designed to support.”

On Nov. 8, 2022, New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved the Environmental Bond Act ballot proposition to make $4.2 billion available for environmental and community projects. The Bond Act supports new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. State agencies, local governments, and partners can access this historic funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs.

The projects announced today complement other State investments and opportunities to protect communities from flood damage. In May, Governor Hochul announced more than $78 million in funding available through the Water Quality Improvement Project Program and $22 million in Climate Smart Community grants, which both support projects that include flood risk reduction.

Applications for these latest rounds of funding are due by July 31, 2025. In April, the Governor also announced $60 million in Environmental Bond Act funding for the next round of Green Resiliency Grants. The program supports vital stormwater management and resilient infrastructure projects in flood-prone communities across New York State. Applications for this program are due by Aug. 15, 2025. To learn more about resources available for resilient Bond Act-supported projects, visit

environmentalbondact.ny.gov.

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure. With an additional $500 million for clean water infrastructure in the 2025-2026 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. The budget also maintains a strong commitment to environmental conservation with a $425 million Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). This funding bolsters a wide array of vital programs, including land acquisition for habitat and open space preservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, and water quality improvement projects.