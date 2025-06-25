Artificial Intelligence Ai In Games Global Market Forecast To Reach $5.75 Billion By 2029 With 18.7% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

The artificial intelligence AI in games market size has witnessed a substantial growth over the past few years, with projections estimating it to reach from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.8%. The growth during the historic period can be primarily credited to the evolution of game design, augmented influence of AI research, the rise of open-world games, and increased demand for competitive gaming.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The AI In Games Market Size?

Beyond 2025, the AI in games market is expected to witness further growth; projected to grow to an impressive $5.75 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing focus on inclusive and accessible gaming, expansion of indie game development, rapid growth of esports and competitive gaming, integration of AI in game design tools, and the increasing emphasis on personalization and player engagement.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The AI In Games Market?

Another significant growth driver is the rising popularity of AI in games market and mobile and online gaming. These platforms, characterized by video games played on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, as well as through online platforms, offer innovative game designs, storytelling, and immersive graphics. These features captivate the interest of players, thereby making games more accessible to a diverse audience. AI development in games offers vast datasets for training algorithms, thereby enabling AI systems to improve through interactions with diverse player behaviors and preferences.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The AI In Games Market?

Key players operating in this AI in games market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sony Group Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Baidu Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NetEase Inc., Vivendi, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts Inc., and Take Two Interactive Software Inc., among others. Many of these companies are focused on developing advanced technologies such as AI-powered NPCs, to provide customers with better advanced features. These virtual entities in video games or simulations are driven by artificial intelligence algorithms, enabling a dynamic and responsive behavior.

How Is The AI In Games Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the AI in games market is as follows:

- By Component: Software, Hardware

- By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Gesture Control, Other Technologies

- By Genre: Action, Adventure, Puzzle, Simulation, Role-Playing, Other Genres

- By Application: PC Gaming, TV Gaming, Smartphone And Tablet Gaming

- Subsegments: By Software, By Hardware

What Are The Regional Insights In The AI In Games Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest contributor to the AI in games market in 2024, while Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Other significant regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

