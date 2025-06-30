Institute for Crisis Management Releases 35th Annual Crisis Report

ICM is celebrating 35 years of crisis leadership since its founding in 1990.

This year's report highlights a retreat to pre-pandemic research results, some unexpected changes.

When looking at trends over the past six years, most categories seem to have returned to levels typical of 2015 to 2019.” — Deborah Hileman, SCMP GCSCE CCMC

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its most recent report, crisis news story statistics have returned to their pre-pandemic-like results. The Institute for Crisis Management(ICM) tallied 1,134,388 crisis news stories in 2024, a decrease of about 43% over 2023 in a final retreat to pre-pandemic results.The 2024 ICM Annual Crisis Report is a compilation of news, trends and highlights of business crises, offering business leaders valuable insight into the impact crises can have on the organization and its stakeholders. According to the report, news items about mismanagement reclaimed the top spot at 21.5%, followed by class actions at 17.9%, cybercrime at 13.3% and discrimination at 11.6%. At the bottom of the list were mass casualty accidents (0.48%), human-caused environmental damage ( 0.21%), executive dismissals (1.07%), and hostile takeovers (1.01%).Smoldering crises have reclaimed their commanding lead at 75% of all stories tracked. A business problem or issue left unresolved by management often explodes into what we call a smoldering crisis , one that is both predictable and preventable.“When looking at trends over the past six years, most categories seem to have returned to levels typical of 2015 to 2019, ” noted Deborah Hileman, ICM’s CEO. “ However, some categories prove unpredictable. Class action stories, which accounted for just over 1% of 2019 results, have skyrocketed to nearly 18% in 2024. Whistleblower stories, on the other hand, which were as high as 29% percent in 2022, have dropped to half their 2019 level at 4.3%.”Hileman urges leaders to invest in comprehensive crisis management and communication planning and training to prepare, prevent and mitigate the kinds of crises that can adversely impact an organization’s reputation, brand, business and financial performance. “ The investment in preparedness is pennies compared to the cost of failure to manage crisis effectively,” she said.About the ICM Annual Crisis ReportICM was founded with the principle that research is a vital foundation to effective crisis management and communication. The firm has produced this annual report since its founding in 1990. The report is a popular tool with professionals ranging from executives to academics, and has been cited in numerous reports, articles and white papers over the years.Visit the ICM website at https://crisisconsultant.com for a free report download and to register for an upcoming online Crisis Communication Management Course. ICM is offering an online course in July and an in-person class in September.About ICMFounded in 1990, the Institute for Crisis Management was one of the first consulting firms in the U.S. to specialize in crisis management and communications. Boutique by design, ICM operates in a virtual business model that make its services accessible and affordable for organizations of all sizes. ICM’s planning, training and consulting services help leaders and organizations across industries to effectively manage all phases of a crisis, from assessing vulnerabilities and preparing for them, to containing a crisis and mitigating damage, learning from the event and seizing opportunities that arise from the crisis.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.