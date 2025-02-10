Institute for Crisis Management Expands Consulting Team

ICM logo

Firm sees exploding demand for crisis management expertise

As one of the first firms in the U.S. to focus on issues and crisis management, ICM has the deep expertise to help organizations effectively plan, prepare for and mitigate crises of all kinds.” — Deborah Hileman, SCMP GCSCE CCMC

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Bend, Ind. (February 10, 2025) – In response to fast-growing demand for highly skilled crisis management and communication experts across numerous industry sectors, the Institute for Crisis Management(ICM) announces the addition of three senior crisis management executives to its team of high caliber, battle-tested professionals with decades of collective crisis management experience.“As one of the first firms in the U.S. to focus its practice on issues and crisis management, ICM has the deep expertise to help organizations effectively plan, prepare for and mitigate crises of all kinds,” said Deborah Hileman, SCMP, GCSCE, CCMC, president and CEO. “With our newest team members, we’ve partnered with individuals that can deliver the insight, skills and judgment our clients need, honed through decades of direct experience.”Based in Nashville, Tenn., Jenny Barker, APR, Fellow PRSA is a seasoned public relations counselor with over 20 years of hands-on experience in crisis management, reputation protection and strategic communications. She has a proven track record of guiding Fortune 500 companies, startups, nonprofit organizations and government agencies through high-pressure challenges.Based in Charlotte, N.C., Dianne Lynn Chase offers expert strategic communication services for corporate, non-profit, and government clients. Her areas of expertise include media relations and media training, crisis communication training and management, spokesperson training, issues management, strategic business storytelling, and executive communication consulting and training.Based in St. Louis, Mo., Byron E. Johnson is a strategic communications professional specializing in crisis management and public affairs. With two decades of experience creating and implementing comprehensive campaigns, he helps organizations navigate complex challenges while protecting their reputation and stakeholder relationships. His expertise spans legislative and regulatory engagements at the local, state and federal levels, advancing and protecting the interests of brands across business sectors.About the Institute for Crisis ManagementFounded in 1990, the Institute for Crisis Management was one of the first U.S. consulting firms to specialize exclusively in crisis management. ICM’s planning, training and consulting services help leaders and organizations through all phases of an issue or crisis, from assessing risks and preparing for them, containing a crisis and mitigating damage with effective communications, learning from the event and seizing opportunities that arise from the crisis. Learn more about ICM at https://crisisconsultant.com

