Modern Life Taps Industry Veteran Trey Wall as Director of Brokerage

Industry veteran Trey Wall has joined Modern Life as Director of Brokerage

Trey brings a tremendous combination of deep industry knowledge and hands-on experience in helping advisors with identifying and implementing a diverse range of insurance strategies” — Dan Pierson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Life, a leading tech-enabled life insurance brokerage, has appointed veteran distribution leader Trey Wall as its new Director of Brokerage. With 30-plus years of experience in life insurance sales, advanced planning, and brokerage leadership, Wall will oversee distribution and advisor engagement as Modern Life expands its footprint across the Life, Annuity, DI and Long Term Care markets.Wall joins Modern Life from Highland Capital Brokerage, where he served as Head of Osaic Life & Annuities and led risk management consulting. Prior to Highland, he spent over a decade at LPL Financial as Vice President of Life Insurance Sales. There, he helped build LPL’s advanced planning department and led the successful integration of UVEST Financial’s insurance operations following its acquisition.“Trey brings a tremendous combination of deep industry knowledge and hands-on experience in helping advisors with identifying and implementing a diverse range of insurance strategies ,” said Dan Pierson, Chief Distribution Officer at Modern Life. “He understands where advisors need better technology coupled with a robust service model of talented brokerage experts to succeed, and more importantly, how a modern brokerage can help them meet their own clients’ needs and expectations.”Wall becomes the latest in a string of high-profile hires for Modern Life, which has been scaling its team rapidly as it releases products to meet industry demand for a cleaner, quicker insurance process.A Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), Wall earned his degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University and resides in Mint Hill, North Carolina, with his wife and dog.About Modern LifeModern Life is a leading, tech-enabled life insurance brokerage dedicated to empowering advisors. Modern Life streamlines advisors' practices through advanced technology, AI, and brokerage solutions, offering unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. With Modern Life, advisors can quickly compare permanent and term life quotes from leading carriers, conduct data-driven underwriting assessments, apply via digital applications, receive as soon as instant decisions, seamlessly manage cases via an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive expert brokerage support. For more details, visit modernlife.com , or our press kit for additional resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.