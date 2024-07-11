Modern Life Taps Bryan Simmons to Lead Underwriting
Leading tech-enabled life insurance brokerage bolsters best-in-class underwriting capabilities with hire of industry vet
Bryan’s expertise, creative approach and deep industry connections make him the perfect fit to lead our underwriting team and solve the biggest problems advisors face.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech-enabled life insurance brokerage Modern Life today announced the hiring of veteran underwriting leader Bryan Simmons as Head of Underwriting. With this addition, Modern Life expands its best-in-class underwriting capabilities for firms and advisors, including tackling large, complex and difficult-to-place life insurance cases.
— Dan Pierson
Today, a typical permanent life client case can take 6 months or more from start to close, much of which is time spent in underwriting. Cases that are very large, or where applicants have complex medical conditions can take even longer.
Modern Life helps advisors secure the best possible offer and expedites the time to receive approvals in several ways. First, the firm leverages first and third party data early in the application process, resulting in more accurate quotes and less back-and-forth. Second, Modern Life underwriters seek the “best fit” solution from a wide panel of leading carriers and products based on the unique profile of the client. And third, the team takes a proactive approach to underwriting, advocating for the client and negotiating offers.
Modern Life’s brokerage team has a proven track record of assisting with the most challenging scenarios like nicotine usage, complex medical histories or criminal records.
"Underwriting is both an art and a science. We’re not only building the best technology for sophisticated advisors but also providing the best experts to ensure that they succeed,” said Dan Pierson, Head of Distribution at Modern Life. “Bryan’s expertise, creative approach and deep industry connections make him the perfect fit to lead our underwriting team and solve the biggest problems advisors face."
Bryan Simmons joins Modern Life with 24 years of experience. Simmons has fostered deep industry relationships and takes a forensic approach to underwriting, resulting in a proven track record of being very successful in finding coverage for all clients, including those with high-net-worth, foreign national, high profile, and complex medical and financial circumstances.
"I’m excited to join Modern Life and work with such a talented group of firms and institutions," said Simmons. "I am particularly impressed with Modern Life's proactive underwriting philosophy. Our team works tirelessly and leverages every tool available to secure each client's perfect product and solution. They consistently produce results that advisors and their clients can count on."
About Modern Life
Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage dedicated to empowering advisors. Modern Life streamlines advisors' practices through advanced technology, AI, and brokerage solutions, offering unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. With Modern Life, advisors can quickly compare permanent and term life quotes from leading carriers, conduct data-driven underwriting assessments, apply via digital applications, seamlessly manage cases via an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive brokerage support. For more details, visit modernlife.com, or our press kit for additional resources.
