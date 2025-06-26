PROJECT CURE CRC CONTINUES TO FUEL URGENTLY NEEDED RESEARCH FUNDING
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance Initiative is Bridging Gaps in Cancer Care Progress with Grants Totaling Almost $12 Million
“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and incidence is rising in young adults,” said John Marshall, M.D., Chief Medical Consultant, Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Director, Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown University. “Research is critical to better understanding the rise in CRC cases, discovering advancements in care and overcoming this disease.”
Recipients of the most recent Project Cure CRC grants totaling more than $1.3 million include investigators from Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and La Trobe University, Indiana University and John Hopkins University School of Medicine. Researchers will focus on various topics in colorectal cancer including:
- Lisa Mielke, Ph.D., Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and La Trobe University - New Immunotherapies Targeting Gamma Delta T cells in Colorectal Cancer ($310,000)
- Heather O'Hagan, Ph.D., Indiana University - Therapeutic Targeting of the Tumor Stroma to Improve Therapy Response in BRAFV600E Colorectal Cancer ($210,000)
- Eric Christenson, M.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Leveraging Circulating Tumor DNA and Peritoneal FluidT DNA to Improve the Management of Patients with Early Stage Colorectal Cancer ($200,000)
- Aleksander Popel, Ph.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Optimization of the Formulation of a Novel Oncolytic Peptide to Treat CRC and Specifically Rectal Cancer ($100,000)
- Bert Vogelstein, M.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Johns Hopkins Co-STAR Project Targeting CRC ($500,000)
“Colorectal cancer is predicted to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women under age 50 in less than five years, yet it is still grossly underfunded,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We’re prioritizing Project Cure CRC to end this disease, and are committed to working with experts, industry, and donors to achieve that mission.”
The Alliance invites the public, corporations, foundations, and philanthropic individuals to join its mission by contributing to Project Cure CRC.
For more information on Project Cure CRC, to donate, or to learn more about submitting a research proposal, please visit colorectalcancer.org/cure.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.
Emily Blasi
Colorectal Cancer Alliance
+1 202-971-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Project Cure CRC
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.