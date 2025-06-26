PROJECT CURE CRC CONTINUES TO FUEL URGENTLY NEEDED RESEARCH FUNDING

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance Project Cure CRC funds five new grants for innovative CRC research.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance Initiative is Bridging Gaps in Cancer Care Progress with Grants Totaling Almost $12 Million

Colorectal cancer is predicted to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women under age 50 in less than five years, yet it is still grossly underfunded.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Cure CRC , the dynamic research initiative by the leading nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), has announced five new awardees of grants to advance urgent science in the colorectal cancer (CRC) space. To date, Project Cure CRC has received more than 400 research proposals and has invested almost $12 million in innovative colorectal cancer studies, with 29 grants funded. Project Cure CRC aims to accelerate and advance cutting-edge treatments to improve patient outcomes. As the largest nonprofit dedicated to ending this disease, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is prioritizing the initiative to help fill gaps from recent research funding cuts.“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, and incidence is rising in young adults,” said John Marshall, M.D., Chief Medical Consultant, Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Director, Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown University. “Research is critical to better understanding the rise in CRC cases, discovering advancements in care and overcoming this disease.”Recipients of the most recent Project Cure CRC grants totaling more than $1.3 million include investigators from Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and La Trobe University, Indiana University and John Hopkins University School of Medicine. Researchers will focus on various topics in colorectal cancer including:- Lisa Mielke, Ph.D., Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute and La Trobe University - New Immunotherapies Targeting Gamma Delta T cells in Colorectal Cancer ($310,000)- Heather O'Hagan, Ph.D., Indiana University - Therapeutic Targeting of the Tumor Stroma to Improve Therapy Response in BRAFV600E Colorectal Cancer ($210,000)- Eric Christenson, M.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Leveraging Circulating Tumor DNA and Peritoneal FluidT DNA to Improve the Management of Patients with Early Stage Colorectal Cancer ($200,000)- Aleksander Popel, Ph.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Optimization of the Formulation of a Novel Oncolytic Peptide to Treat CRC and Specifically Rectal Cancer ($100,000)- Bert Vogelstein, M.D., John Hopkins University School of Medicine - Johns Hopkins Co-STAR Project Targeting CRC ($500,000)“Colorectal cancer is predicted to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women under age 50 in less than five years, yet it is still grossly underfunded,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “We’re prioritizing Project Cure CRC to end this disease, and are committed to working with experts, industry, and donors to achieve that mission.”The Alliance invites the public, corporations, foundations, and philanthropic individuals to join its mission by contributing to Project Cure CRC.For more information on Project Cure CRC, to donate, or to learn more about submitting a research proposal, please visit colorectalcancer.org/cure. About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

Project Cure CRC

