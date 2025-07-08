Colorectal Cancer Alliance Targets High-Risk Hispanic Population with Latest PSA

Colorectal Cancer Alliance launches a new PSA to increase screening. awareness.

New Campaign Promotes Prevention Screening to Curb Rising Rates of CRC in Hispanics

At the Alliance, we’re deeply committed to reaching underserved communities with lifesaving prevention education and awareness.” — Angie Lawry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer (CRC), has launched Preventable , a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign in English and Spanish. The innovative television videos and radio spots, in partnership with Boom Broadcast, aim to educate about the preventability of colorectal cancer through screening, especially among the high-risk Hispanic population. The State of Screening Study, a recent survey commissioned by the Alliance and conducted by Wakefield Research, unveils alarming gaps in knowledge and misconceptions about this preventable disease among Hispanics, underscoring the urgent need for targeted education and outreach.Key Findings from the Alliance State of Screening Study:- Hispanics are significantly less aware that colorectal cancer is often not detected until the late stages due to mild symptoms—just 38% of Hispanic adults recognize this as true, compared to 52% of white adults.- Only 36% of Hispanic adults understand that colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, compared to 46% of white adults.- Hispanic adults showed more difficulty when deciphering colonoscopy myths and facts, with 34% answering three or more statements incorrectly, higher than white adults at 23%.This lack of awareness can be deadly, especially with Hispanics already at a higher risk for the disease. According to the National Cancer Institute, colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death among people of Hispanic descent, and the incidence of early-onset tumors has risen more rapidly in this population than in those of any other racial and ethnic group in the United States. This is especially alarming since Hispanics are less likely to get screened for colorectal cancer, with 50% of adults not getting screened as recommended. The PSA message is simple, screening can prevent colorectal cancer.“At the Alliance, we’re deeply committed to reaching underserved communities with lifesaving prevention education and awareness,” said Angie Lawry, CMCO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “Launching this new PSA in both English and Spanish expands our reach and strengthens our efforts to increase screening rates and end colorectal cancer.”To learn more about screening options, the Alliance encourages people to take a free, simple screening quiz at quiz.getscreened.org . The helpful tool is available in both English and Spanish, and provides a customized screening recommendation based on personal risk factors that can be discussed with your doctor.Visit colorectalcancer.org to learn more about the Alliance’s initiatives and impact.About the Colorectal Cancer AllianceThe Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention through initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND, magnifies support with BlueHQ, and accelerates research through Project Cure CRC. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.

