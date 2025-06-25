JBF logo

Jack Brewer Foundation Applauds GOP Resolution Addressing Fatherhood Crisis in America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation strongly supports the recent resolution introduced by Republican Representatives, including Rep. Byron Donalds, which focuses on the critical issue of fatherlessness in America. Coinciding with Father’s Day, the resolution highlights the essential role fathers play and addresses the fact that approximately 18.4 million children—one in four—grow up without a father in the home, per U.S. Census Bureau data.The resolution, backed by the Jack Brewer Foundation, aims to raise awareness about the fatherhood crisis and its impact on children and communities. With 80% of single-parent households led by mothers, the United States faces a significant challenge as the most fatherless nation in the world.“This resolution is a crucial step toward recognizing the vital role fathers play in shaping their children’s futures,” said Jack Brewer, Chairman of the Jack Brewer Foundation and former NFL player. “We must confront the crisis of fatherlessness head-on. With one-in-four children left fatherless, it's the civil rights issue of our time. Our foundation is dedicated to supporting dads in being present and engaged in their children’s lives.”Rep. Burgess Owens, a key supporter of the resolution, stated: “Fathers are essential to strong families and communities. This resolution not only honors their role but also calls for action to address the absence of fathers, which affects too many children who need their guidance and support.”Through its National Fatherhood Center, the Jack Brewer Foundation provides resources, mentorship, and advocacy to help fathers overcome obstacles and build stronger connections with their children. This resolution aligns with the foundation’s mission to strengthen families and promote the importance of fatherhood.“A father’s presence is critical for a child’s growth and development,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, a candidate for Florida governor. “This resolution is a call to ensure every child has the opportunity to benefit from an involved father.”The Jack Brewer Foundation calls on policymakers, community leaders, and families to support this resolution and take concrete steps to address the fatherhood crisis, fostering stronger families and a better future for America’s children.

