Equine-Assisted Therapy Program Launches for Neurodiverse Youth in Ottawa, IL

Skip, the trusted equine co-therapist at Transformative Growth, plays a central role in supporting youth through calm, hands-on therapy sessions. Skip enjoying a quiet moment in the pasture — a calm environment where equine therapy sessions begin.

Transformative Growth introduces hands-on equine therapy for children and teens with autism, ADHD, and AUDHD in a calming, sensory-friendly setting.

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equine-Assisted Therapy Program Launches for Neurodiverse Youth in Ottawa, ILTransformative Growth Counseling has expanded its offerings to include Equine-Assisted Therapy for neurodiverse youth, with services now available in the Ottawa, Illinois region. Designed for children and teens ages 8 to 21, this new program integrates Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) principles with hands-on, horse-assisted interventions to support those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, and dual-diagnosis (AUDHD).The program is led by Sarah Bieniek , a dual-trained Mental Health Therapist and Registered Behavior Technician (RBT). Sarah blends structured behavioral interventions with experiential learning to support a wide range of emotional, behavioral, and developmental needs. Clients engage in calming, outdoor therapy sessions that focus on skill-building, emotional regulation, and self-confidence in a sensory-friendly environment.Working with her trusted equine co-therapist, Skip, Sarah creates an approachable, play-based therapeutic space where youth can build connection, communication, and coping strategies.“Equine-assisted therapy is especially effective for clients who may not respond well to traditional talk therapy,” says Bieniek. “It offers a safe and non-judgmental setting where real emotional growth can take place.”Sessions are personalized to meet each client’s developmental and clinical goals. Families can expect a combination of behavior-focused support, social-emotional learning, and real-world skill development in a non-clinical setting that promotes comfort and trust.---About Sarah BieniekSarah Bieniek is a Mental Health Therapist and Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) specializing in equine-assisted therapy and Applied Behavior Analysis for neurodiverse children and teens. Her clinical focus includes:- Autism Spectrum Disorder- AUDHD (Autism + ADHD)- ADHD and attention-related challenges- Anxiety and depression- School refusal and behavioral disruptions- Social and communication skills (verbal + non-verbal)- Emotional regulation and coping strategies- Self-esteem and identity development- Executive functioning, focus, and flexibilitySarah’s approach makes therapy both effective and engaging by combining structured behavioral techniques with play-based learning. Sessions are held in a calm, safe, and sensory-aware environment designed to promote confidence and lasting progress.---About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a mental health organization offering therapy, ABA services, diagnostic evaluations, and experiential programs across Illinois. The equine-assisted therapy program reflects the organization’s commitment to accessible, inclusive, and innovative care for neurodiverse youth.---Media Contact:Transformative Growth CounselingPhone: 630-423-6010Email: contact@transformativegrowth.orgWebsite: https://transformativegrowth.org

