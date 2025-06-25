ShipWise and Better Trucks Partner to Boost Precision and Agility in Last-Mile Fulfillment

ShipWise now partners with Better Trucks to bring fast, flexible, and intelligent last-mile delivery directly to your workflow.

New integration offers ShipWise users faster onboarding, more accurate deliveries, and direct access to Better Trucks’ technology-first final-mile network.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital-first brands face surging volumes and shrinking margins, ShipWise announces its latest integration with Better Trucks , a last-mile carrier engineered for modern e-commerce. This partnership is designed to give shippers greater control over delivery speed and cost, backed by fast activation and access to a high-performance final-mile network.Through this integration, ShipWise customers can now access Better Trucks’ next-day, two-day, and ground delivery services, with onboarding completed in as little as 24 to 48 hours. The partnership expands delivery reach to over 40% of U.S. households, with a strong regional foundation in the Midwest and growing coverage across the Northeast, Southeast, and Texas.“This isn’t just a new connection, it’s a logistics advantage,” said Todd Dunlop, Partnerships and Business Development at ShipWise. “Our goal is to give users ultimate flexibility with reliable carrier options. Better Trucks complements our mission, giving customers agile, tech-forward solutions that adapt to high-velocity environments without forcing reliance solely on legacy services.”Meeting the Urgency of Modern FulfillmentConsumer expectations are surging, particularly in terms of delivery speed and precision. As cart abandonment and return costs continue to pressure margins, this integration offers immediate relief:✔ Faster shipping windows: Better Trucks boasts a 98% + on-time delivery rate for next-day and two-day shipping.✔ Smarter delivery outcomes: Their Checkpoint™ engine corrects bad addresses to deliver an exceptional brand experience for the shipper and reduce costs that can add 30% for returns.✔ Lower operational costs: Businesses can save 20–40% over national legacy carriers without sacrificing transparency or service.For ShipWise clients managing thousands of shipments daily, this partnership also underscores a growing industry shift: delivery accuracy and agility now matter just as much as speed. ShipWise already helps shippers streamline label generation, automate shipping rules, and rate-shop across multiple carriers. The addition of Better Trucks enhances its platform with another tier-one last-mile provider tailored for rapid, high-volume operations.“Partnering with ShipWise fits our technology-first DNA,” said Andy Whiting, Co-Founder and CEO of Better Trucks. “It gives shippers direct access to our fully connected delivery network—complete with address intelligence, real-time tracking, and smarter routing. Together, we’re driving down parcel shipping costs and raising the bar for what modern last-mile should look like.”As the e-commerce ecosystem evolves, ShipWise continues to build partnerships that prioritize real-time parcel visibility, technology innovation, and optimized routing, giving customers complete control over service mix and cost.About ShipWise: ShipWise is an enterprise shipping execution platform built for high-volume retailers, 3PLs, and fulfillment teams. With self-serve configurability, developer-first tooling, and advanced carrier logic, ShipWise powers scalable post-purchase operations across cloud, on-prem, and API environments. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERPs, WMSs, carriers, and e-commerce marketplaces. It is backed by real-time shipping intelligence and expert support, enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-effective fulfillment. Learn more at www.shipwise.com About Better Trucks: Founded in 2019, Better Trucks is a last-mile delivery carrier purpose-built for digital commerce. With a proprietary logistics platform and services like Vestigo™ and Checkpoint™, the company offers fast, flexible delivery backed by real-time data and automation. Better Trucks reaches over 40% of U.S. households and is expanding coverage rapidly across key regions. Learn More: www.bettertrucks.com

