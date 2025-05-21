ShipWise Integrates UniUni to Expand Delivery Options for E-commerce and 3PLs

Flexible Delivery. Centralized Control.

New API integration gives ShipWise customers scalable, tech-enabled delivery coverage across North America

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipWise , an enterprise shipment execution platform, has added UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, to its network of carrier integrations. With this launch, ShipWise customers gain access to UniUni’s elastic delivery capacity and nationwide infrastructure, enabling cost-effective fulfillment across both the U.S. and Canada—without disrupting their current workflows.The integration reflects a shared commitment to helping high-volume shippers meet evolving customer expectations. UniUni delivers scalable, tech-enabled delivery options with performance-focused service levels. ShipWise enables businesses to access these capabilities through a centralized platform, with full control over carrier routing, tracking, and optimization.“We’re always focused on helping our customers gain more control, flexibility, and transparency in how they ship,” said Wade Ransom, Director of Business Development at ShipWise. “UniUni’s scalable delivery network and cross-border capabilities create real value for brands and 3PLs facing peak demand, cost pressures, or expanding into new markets."Why This Integration Matters: For modern e-commerce brands and 3PLs, speed, flexibility, and automation are critical to staying competitive. The UniUni integration gives ShipWise customers a more agile, consumer-driven delivery option built for high-volume fulfillment. Whether you're shipping 10,000 or over 100,000 orders a month, this partnership supports business growth without adding operational complexity.With UniUni now available within the ShipWise suite of solutions, users can:✓ Manage U.S. and Canada delivery through a single platform.✓ Access UniUni’s flexible driver network of 50,000+ couriers.✓ Generate shipping labels and track deliveries using real-time data.✓ Maintain full visibility and delivery performance monitoring across carriers.✓ Support fast, traceable delivery with UniUni’s 98.7% first-attempt success rate and robust proof-of-delivery tools.✓Stay agile with automation-ready tools and centralized visibility through the ShipWise platform.Together, ShipWise and UniUni bring shippers a unique combination of national scale, on-demand capacity, and automation-friendly operations to the table, helping businesses align delivery performance with growth goals and cost controls. Simply put, this is delivery built for modern retail velocity. Seamless, scalable, and smart.“Partnering with ShipWise is a strategic step toward expanding our delivery footprint while simplifying access to our network for high-growth e-commerce brands,” said Martin van den Hemel, Director of Communications at UniUni. “Together, we’re making it easier for e-commerce brands and 3PLs to scale efficiently across North America.”About ShipWise: ShipWise is an enterprise shipping execution platform built for high-volume retailers, 3PLs, and fulfillment teams. With self-serve configurability, developer-first tooling, and advanced carrier logic, ShipWise powers scalable post-purchase operations across cloud, on-prem, and API environments. The platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERPs, WMSs, carriers, and e-commerce marketplaces, and is backed by real-time shipping intelligence and expert support—enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-effective fulfillment. Learn more at shipwise.com.About UniUni: UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com.

