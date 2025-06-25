GenH2 to Spotlight Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Storage at Hydrogen Technology Expo North America Conference

Company’s Innovative Technology to Be Featured at Taylor-Wharton Booth #901 June 25-26 at NRG Center in Houston, TX

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure technology, is teaming up with cryogenic equipment leader Taylor-Wharton , a subsidiary of Air Water America Inc., to showcase its groundbreaking zero-loss liquid hydrogen storage system. The joint solution will be featured at Booth #901 during the Hydrogen Technology Expo North America, taking place June 25-26 at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.The Hydrogen Technology Expo is the largest hydrogen-focused event in North America, bringing together industry leaders and innovators to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen for both stationary and mobile applications.A major barrier to the widespread use of hydrogen is the loss that occurs during transfer and storage. Traditional bulk systems routinely vent hydrogen gas due to rising pressure—leading to financial waste, operational inefficiencies, and increased emissions. GenH2’s Controlled Storage system, based on NASA’s Integrated Refrigeration and Storage (IRaS) technology, solves this challenge by keeping liquid hydrogen in a sub-cooled state and recirculating any evaporated gas—resulting in true zero-loss performance.GenH2 and Taylor-Wharton, who first announced their partnership in February 2025, have co-developed the RS1500 Controlled Storage Tank System, which features a bulk tank with GenH2’s patented Heat Lift Assembly and Smart Tank technology. The solution is designed to eliminate both transfer and daily boil-off losses, thereby reducing operational costs, extending shelf life, and maximizing ROI. This revolutionary design is also set to power the world’s first Zero Loss hydrogen fueling station, launching in Dallas in 2026.“The financial and environmental impact of vented hydrogen is significant—up to 40% annual loss with conventional systems,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Our zero-loss solution redefines what’s possible, making hydrogen a more viable, scalable clean energy source. We're excited to partner with Taylor-Wharton to bring this breakthrough to market.”To learn more or speak with Chris Wallington, Vice President at GenH2, visit Booth #901 during the Expo or contact Chris@genh2.com.About GenH2GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA:HBD1), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Taylor-WhartonTaylor-Wharton traces its roots to 1742 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water America, Inc. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and freezers and dewars for cryopreservation. Visit Taylor-Wharton at https://twcryo.com About the Hydrogen Technology Expo North AmericaThe Hydrogen Technology Expo North America is North America’s premier trade fair and conference dedicated exclusively to advancing the hydrogen and fuel cell industry. Bringing together the full hydrogen value chain, the event focuses on solutions for low-carbon hydrogen production, efficient storage and distribution, and a wide array of stationary and mobile applications. Learn more at www.hydrogen-expo.com

