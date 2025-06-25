Submit Release
F&G closes Chinook salmon fishing on Little Salmon River

Idaho Fish and Game officials closed Chinook fishing on the Little Salmon River on the afternoon of June 24 after the sport fishery met the allowable harvest share. There are still open Chinook salmon fisheries remaining in parts of the Clearwater River basin, the Snake River, the South Fork Salmon River and the Upper Salmon River. 

Check out the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules page to check the status of all Idaho Chinook salmon fisheries. Seasons can change quickly, so be sure to check the most current reports and restrictions before you head out.

