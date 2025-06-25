Premier Lazarus Mokgosi rallies behind Mswenko Boys

Destiny beckons for Orbit College Football Club as the team plays what is arguably their most significant match of their short history.

The Rustenburg based outfit plays the PSL playoff match against Cape Town City at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg at 15:00 today, Wednesday the 25th of June 2025.

Over the years the team has demonstrated a remarkable ascent to the football cradle beginning with winning the North West Stream A to ABC Motsepe League as well as gaining promotion to the National First Division two years ago.

“We are very proud of the team from Platinum City which has put our province on the map once again," said Premier Lazarus Mokgosi.

“We implore football lovers in and around the entire Bojanala Platinum District to come in numbers and support the team in this important match,” appealed Premier Mokgosi.

The team needs to win their last playoff match to ensure they qualify to play in the elite league in the 2025/2026 PSL season.

They have played three matches, drawing two and winning one but importantly without conceding a single goal. A straight win will be enough as the team would be having an unassailable eight points lead.

The last time the province had a team in the PSL was in 2018 with Platinum Stars which sold its status to the Cape Town club called Cape Umoya United.

“Never before had we been this close to a PSL status since then, and we all are crossing our fingers for Orbit College,” concluded Premier Mokgosi.

