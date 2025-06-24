Speech by Ilham Aliyev at the opening ceremony of "8 November" Power Plant underway in Mingachevir

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - - Dear friends, distinguished guests, dear residents of Mingachevir,

Today is a significant day for our country’s energy sector. The inauguration of the “8 November” Power Plant marks a remarkable milestone. The establishment of this facility will significantly bolster our national energy capacity. The completion of all construction work within a short period reflects the strength, capability, experience, and professionalism of our energy specialists.

At present, the “8 November” Power Plant stands as the largest power plant in our country. With a capacity of 1,880 megawatts, it will undoubtedly further strengthen our energy potential, enhance the overall efficiency of our energy system, and reinforce Mingachevir’s position as the energy hub not only of Azerbaijan, but of the entire South Caucasus.

Currently, more than 40 percent of our electricity is produced in Mingachevir, and this achievement is yet another clear indication that Azerbaijan is on the right path.

Mingachevir played a central role in the energy sector of Azerbaijan in the 1970s. On the initiative and under direct supervision of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the foundation of the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Plant was laid in 1974 in Mingachevir. The first unit of the station was put into operation with his participation in 1981. Since then, additional units have been commissioned, making this station one of the key energy centers of the Caucasus - even during the Soviet era. Of course, in the early years of our independence, we faced serious energy shortages. Those from the middle and older generations will remember those times well. Even television broadcasts had to be cut off at midnight because our energy system could not generate enough electricity.

There were also fuel shortages, and our energy infrastructure was completely outdated. It was only thanks to the Mingachevir station, established on the initiative of the National Leader, that electricity - though often interrupted - could be supplied to the population and enterprises.

In short, Mingachevir has a long and rich history as an energy center. The strong human capital developed here over the decades has undoubtedly played a key role in the achievements we are celebrating today.

Over the past 20 years, we have built Azerbaijan’s energy system almost from scratch. New power plants have been constructed across various regions of the country, and significant reconstruction work has been carried out in Mingachevir as well.

As you may recall, a serious system failure occurred here, leaving a large part of our country without electricity. In response, concrete measures were taken, and we achieved substantial progress in a short period of time.

In 2018, the foundation for the reconstruction of the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Plant was laid, and on June 25, 2020, exactly five years ago, the plant was given a new life. Currently, the generation capacity of the “Azerbaijan” Power Plant is 1,800 megawatts, the capacity of the “8 November” Plant is 1,880 megawatts, and the capacity of the Hydroelectric Power Plant is more than 400 megawatts. So, more than 40 percent of Azerbaijan's electricity is generated in Mingachevir, and, as I mentioned earlier, it is the main energy center not only of Azerbaijan but also of the entire South Caucasus.

The implementation of this project in such a short period of time - as power engineers will know well - can be considered a record-breaking achievement. The construction of a power plant with a capacity of nearly 2,000 megawatts typically takes several years -three, four, five, or even more.

For example, during the Soviet era, construction of the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir began in 1974, and the first unit was commissioned in 1981. In other words, it took seven years to generate just 300 megawatts of energy.

In contrast, we have now achieved nearly 2,000 megawatts of capacity in just two years. Of course, there are many reasons for this success. Our existing energy infrastructure, the experience and professionalism of Azerbaijani power engineers, their knowledge and skills, and the contributions of our international partners have all played a vital role.

I would specifically like to welcome our guests from Italy and China who are here with us today. Italian and Chinese companies have made a great contribution to the creation of this station. Together with Azerbaijani energy specialists, we have accomplished this remarkable project in a very short period of time.

I should also note that both Italy and China are strategic partners of Azerbaijan. Two declarations on strategic partnership have been signed with Italy and two with China. As a result of my numerous visits to these countries, very good results have been achieved in many areas. Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner. China is also among our leading trading partners. Our long-term and strategic cooperation with Italy, especially in the energy sector, began several years ago in the crude oil and natural gas sectors. With China, we have recently started to jointly implement renewable energy projects. The necessary agreements were reached during my state visit to China in April. I should also mention that the supply of equipment for the new solar power plants currently under construction in Azerbaijan is largely provided by Chinese companies. In other words, these two countries are both strategic partners and important trading partners for us. As I mentioned, political relations are at a very high level, and we are witnessing a vivid example of international cooperation here.

The commissioning of the “8 November” Power Plant will serve multiple purposes. As I mentioned earlier, it will enhance the efficiency of our energy system, expand our generation capacity, and significantly reduce the use of conventional fuels.

This, in turn, will allow us to save natural gas - an important factor, as everyone knows there is currently strong global demand for Azerbaijani gas. The more we conserve natural gas domestically, the greater our export potential will be. Lower consumption of conventional fuels will also result in additional revenue for the country.

Naturally, we are already seeing - and will continue to see - natural gas savings through renewable energy projects as well. Azerbaijan is among the leading countries in this field. The renewable energy projects that have been signed, are currently underway, and are planned for the future will provide us with 6,500 megawatts of green energy by 2030.

Considering that our current total generation capacity is 9,000 megawatts, it is clear what a significant transformation this represents. At the same time, we will be able to save substantial volumes of natural gas, which will further increase our export potential.

In other words, several strategic objectives are being achieved simultaneously. And at the heart of all these accomplishments lies our deliberate and forward-looking policy. We are working in every direction according to well-structured policies and programs.

Energy is a matter of national security for every country. Today, we can all clearly see the consequences of threats to energy infrastructure around the world, especially in Europe and other regions. Azerbaijan is among the countries contributing to European energy security today, and it is no coincidence that the European Union rightly refers to Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and a pan-European gas supplier. Because today, Azerbaijani gas is exported to 12 countries through pipelines. Ten of these countries are in Europe, and based on this indicator - the geographical scope of our gas supply - Azerbaijan today holds a leading position globally. Naturally, many countries rely on Azerbaijani gas to ensure their energy security.

We currently export natural gas, crude oil, oil products, petrochemicals, and a certain amount of electricity. However, once the renewable energy projects I mentioned become fully operational, we will also begin exporting green energy through various power transmission cables.

As a result, the economic strength and geopolitical significance of our country - already considerable - will grow even further. Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen its role as a hub of stability, development, and progress in the region.

Everyone is following the developments across the world today. Conflicts around us are not subsiding. On the contrary, new conflict zones are emerging. Clashes and wars are taking place, causing enormous disasters and human tragedies. We also know very well what war is. Our lands were under occupation for many years. During the Second Karabakh War, Armenia not only deliberately targeted our cities, villages, and residential areas, but also launched missile attacks on Mingachevir. The clear intention was to paralyze our energy infrastructure.

Even before the Second Karabakh War, Armenia had attempted to threaten us through various means, including plans to bomb Mingachevir, destroy the dam, and disable the Mingachevir Power Plant. The shelling and long-range missile strikes that landed in this area are undeniable evidence of those intentions. These were acts of aggression against the civilian population and critical infrastructure - constituting war crimes.

Armenia’s war crimes are not limited to this. The same state that committed the Khojaly genocide and devastated our communities during the occupation also shelled cities such as Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, and many others far from the line of contact during the Second Karabakh War. Armenia is a state that has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law. Its actions clearly demonstrate its status as a war criminal state.

By saying this, I want to emphasize once again the great importance of this region and this infrastructure facility for our country. Now we are living in peace. For five years, peace has been fully secured in Azerbaijan, and of course, the sooner peace is achieved beyond our borders, the better it will be for those countries and, naturally, for us. However, the reality is that today our country is known worldwide as a place of stability, development, and progress. We have earned this reputation through our deeds, hard work, and thoughtful policies. Today, choosing the name of this power plant was straightforward. Among the proposed options, I selected “8 November” — the date of our glorious Victory. Victory is worthy of our people and our state. I am confident that this plant will serve our nation for many years and that its operation will be successful.

Once again, I congratulate each and every one of you on this remarkable event. Thank you.