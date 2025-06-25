Philips SpeechLive and Actionstep announce partnership to boost law firm productivity

Philips SpeechLive partners with Actionstep Logo Speech Processing Solutions Logo Actionstep

Philips SpeechLive and Actionstep partner to streamline legal dictation, boosting efficiency for mid-sized law firms through AI-powered integration.

Our integration with Actionstep is a game-changer for law firms looking to optimise documentation processes and reduce administrative overhead... to focus on what matters: their clients.” — Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO Speech Processing Solutions

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speech Processing Solutions , the global leader in professional AI-based voice productivity and dictation solutions sold under the Philips brand, has announced a powerful new partnership between its renowned Philips SpeechLive dictation solution and Actionstep , a leading law firm management platform. This collaboration is set to streamline legal documentation workflows, significantly enhancing efficiency for mid-sized law firms."Innovation is at the core of our mission to empower legal professionals," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "Our integration with Actionstep is a game-changer for law firms looking to optimise documentation processes and reduce administrative overhead. This gives lawyers more time to focus on what matters: their clients."Streamlined workflows for legal professionalsBy combining Philips SpeechLive’s AI-powered speech-to-text technology with Actionstep’s robust law firm management platform, the integration directly addresses common challenges faced by legal professionals. Lawyers can now dictate and convert speech to text directly within Actionstep, launching Philips SpeechLive with a single click. Dictations are automatically linked to the relevant case files, eliminating manual data entry and errors. The integration ensures bidirectional synchronisation, meaning all dictations, transcriptions, and attachments are updated in real time across both platforms.Setup is simple and requires just three basic steps, with no programming or IT expertise needed. Lawyers can quickly search and retrieve case-related files, boosting productivity and minimising administrative workload.Driving efficiency and accuracy in legal documentationThe integration of two leading tools reduces administrative burdens through automation, accelerates document creation with real-time speech recognition, and enhances accuracy. Strict data privacy compliance and secure, structured workflows ensure absolute security in legal documentation.“Our integration with Philips SpeechLive reflects Actionstep’s commitment to building a connected ecosystem that supports the way modern law firms actually work. By bringing dictation and practice management together, we’re giving lawyers a faster, smarter way to capture and action critical information – whether they’re in the office or on the move,” said Oliver Tromp, Regional VP of Actionstep UK. “It’s all about removing friction, saving time, and empowering legal professionals to focus on high-value work.”As law firms continue to embrace digital transformation, this new partnership allows lawyers to focus on client interactions, case strategy and core legal work - rather than time-consuming paperwork.About Speech Processing SolutionsSpeech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional dictation solutions, develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, such as the Philips PocketMemo and SpeechMike. SPS is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners.SPS´s mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.About Philips SpeechLivePhilips SpeechLive is an all-in-one, AI-powered dictation and transcription solution, available anytime and anywhere. Designed for professionals seeking efficient, flexible, and secure voice-to-text solutions, SpeechLive is trusted by around 60,000 users worldwide. It streamlines workflows, delivers unmatched accuracy with advanced speech recognition, and integrates seamlessly with leading platforms such as Microsoft.About ActionstepActionstep is a law firm management platform that connects, organizes, and automates all the work that happens at midsize law firms. Its practice management and legal accounting solutions are built to adapt to a firm’s unique strengths and goals, supporting firms to modernize and build a firm advantage in the legal marketplace.With connected features, like client intake, matter management, document management and automation, time tracking, billing, legal accounting, and business reporting, Actionstep equips firms to do their work efficiently, delight clients, manage firm profitability, grow, and oversee your firm.

