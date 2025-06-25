Galen College of Nursing Earns High Honors for Simulation Training

Galen awarded prestigious national endorsement from INACSL.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement™ from the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) — a national recognition awarded to institutions demonstrating exceptional quality in simulation-based education.“This endorsement recognizes our commitment to excellence in simulation-based learning experiences across the college,” said Dr. Janeen Berndt, Senior Director of Curriculum and Instruction. “Galen College is honored to receive this respected recognition.”Simulation is an essential part of training future nurses — allowing them to build confidence, clinical judgment, and communication skills in realistic, hands-on environments. From high-fidelity mannequins to cutting-edge virtual reality, Galen’s simulation labs are designed to reflect the complexity of modern healthcare and prepare students to deliver safe, compassionate care.The INACSL endorsement highlights Galen’s excellence in the key areas of Prebriefing, Facilitation, Professional Integrity, and Debriefing — known as the “Cornerstone” of the Healthcare Simulation Standards of Best PracticeThis recognition places Galen among a select group of institutions nationwide setting the standard in simulation training and reflects its ongoing commitment to preparing students to meet the growing demand for practice-ready nurses.For more information about the INACSL Healthcare Simulation Standards Endorsement™, visit www.inacsl.org/endorsement-program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.