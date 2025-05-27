Galen College of Nursing Celebrates Grand Opening of New San Antonio Campus

Access to nursing education in the Lone Star State takes a big leap forward today as Galen College celebrates the Grand Opening of its new San Antonio campus.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Access to quality nursing education in the Lone Star State takes a big leap forward today as Galen College of Nursing celebrates the Grand Opening of its new San Antonio campus. Galen’s student support model has helped greater than 13,000 students enter the profession in San Antonio since establishing its presence in 1990. More than 44,000 nurses have graduated from Galen College of Nursing since 1989 across 24 campuses in 12 states and online.Located at 13805 I-10W, in what was the Vista Corporate Center, the new 150,000-square-foot campus features advanced classroom and clinical technology to encourage hands-on learning mixed with collaborative and creative space. Designed with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality educational approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community. Featuring resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field confident, compassionate, and practice-ready, Galen has created a new home for the future of nursing education in San Antonio."We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate the opening of our brand-new campus, designed to foster excellence and innovation while offering an exceptional learning environment for our community of more than 2,100 students," said Mark Vogt, CEO. “More than a physical transformation, this new campus was built with students in mind and is a symbol of our commitment to the future of nursing in the region.”Creating this new, modern campus, built to suit the needs of our students, faculty, and staff, reaffirms Galen’s commitment to the community, empowering students and equipping them with the tools they need to thrive.“As one of the nation’s largest nursing educators, what truly distinguishes Galen is our unwavering commitment to student support and access to meaningful resources,” said Traci Ortelli, President and Chief Academic Officer. “This new facility better positions us to continue our journey in supporting the new nurse development critical to quality care and is a powerful testament to that dedication.”New nurses are in high demand across the country and right here in San Antonio. According to the Texas Hospitals Association, it is projected that demand for full-time registered nurses in Texas will outpace the supply by more than 57,000 positions by 2032, a 16% deficit.As part of the HCA Healthcare family, 50-50 owner of Methodist Healthcare, Galen brings one of the highest levels of nursing education to the San Antonio region to meet the growing demand for nurses. This unique partnership as an affiliate of Methodist Healthcare, is instrumental to developing the nursing workforce, and critical to quality patient care. Together, these two leading organizations are collaborating to fill the nursing gap and expand access to high-quality healthcare throughout the San Antonio community.“Together, this partnership and the launch of the new Galen College of Nursing campus represent an exciting milestone in strengthening San Antonio’s nursing pipeline,” shared Dan Miller, President and CEO of Methodist Healthcare. “By broadening access to education and hands-on training, we are helping to ensure a steady flow of skilled, compassionate nurses who are prepared to provide exceptional care to our community.”Galen’s San Antonio campus offers a Vocational Nursing diploma, LVN to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge, and a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Classes are currently in session with the next cohort beginning July 7.Galen also offers online programs for RN’s wishing to continue their education and advance with online RN to BSN, MSN and DNP programs. For those interested in learning more about Galen College of Nursing’s San Antonio campus, admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or visiting galencollege.edu.

