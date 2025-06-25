Bitaxe Hex Case, Heatsink and Device Bitaxe Hex Supra Series built by D-Central Bitaxe Hex Outgoing Orders

Pleb-Built Home Bitcoin Mining Hardware Now Available with Improved Delivery After Extensive Community Testing

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an extensive six-month testing and refinement phase, D-Central Technologies today announced the completion of its Bitaxe Hex development program and the launch of streamlined production capabilities for its groundbreaking open-source Bitcoin ASIC miner series. Built by plebs for the pleb mining community, this announcement marks a significant milestone in decentralized mining technology, with the company reporting improved fulfillment processes and most Bitaxe Hex Ultra orders now completed.The journey began in late 2024 when D-Central initiated controlled distribution of Bitaxe Hex prototypes to select mining communities and technical partners. Over the past six months, the company has methodically refined manufacturing processes, validated performance specifications, and incorporated extensive user feedback—while acknowledging the challenges of scaling artisanal production methods to meet growing demand."We've learned valuable lessons about sustainable production scaling while staying true to our community roots," explained Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies. "The testing phase allowed us to perfect our multi-ASIC miner designs and establish more reliable delivery timelines. This positions D-Central as the definitive authority on Bitaxe Hex."The refined production approach addresses mounting demand for open-source Bitcoin ASIC miners that combine enterprise-level capabilities with home-mining accessibility. D-Central's Bitaxe Hex Ultra, featuring six BM1366 ASIC chips sourced from Antminer S19XP hardware, delivers an impressive 3+ TH/s hash rate while maintaining remarkable 22W/TH efficiency—making it one of the most energy-efficient Bitcoin miners available for residential use.The premium Bitaxe Supra Hex models achieve breakthrough 4.2+ TH/s performance using advanced BM1368 ASIC chips from Antminer S21 hardware. These quiet Bitcoin miners consume only 90W while delivering exceptional hash rates, representing a significant advancement in small Bitcoin miner technology for solo mining operations.The Bitaxe Hex series represents significant advancement beyond traditional single-chip designs popularized by the original Bitaxe project, developed by Skot9000 and the Open Source Miners United (OSMU) community. D-Central's engineering team has created sophisticated cooling solutions including the signature Bitaxe Hex Modern Case coupled with D-Central's Bitaxe Hex Heatsink , ensuring whisper-quiet operation ideal for apartment Bitcoin mining setups.Bitaxe Hex Ultra (BM1366 Series):Hash Rate: 3+ TH/s (3,000+ GH/s)Power Consumption: 80-100WEfficiency: 22W/THASIC Configuration: 6x BM1366 chips Bitaxe Hex Supra (BM1368 Series):Hash Rate: 4.2+ TH/s (4,200+ GH/s)Power Consumption: 90W (optimized settings)Efficiency: 21W/THASIC Configuration: 6x BM1368 chipsEach unit operates on AxeOS firmware with ESP32-S3 Wi-Fi controller integration, supporting both solo Bitcoin mining and pool mining configurations including compatibility with leading services such as Braiins and Ocean mining pools. The plug-and-play Bitcoin miner design ensures accessibility for beginners while providing advanced customization options for experienced miners.The production launch comes as the Bitcoin mining industry experiences renewed interest in decentralized mining solutions and home Bitcoin mining hardware. D-Central's focus on silent Bitcoin mining capabilities, combined with compact Bitcoin miner design, serves the growing pleb mining movement—individual miners seeking alternatives to large-scale industrial operations."The Bitaxe Hex series demonstrates that powerful Bitcoin mining doesn't require industrial-scale operations," noted Bertrand. "We're plebs building for plebs, building open-source mining hardware that democratizes access to high-performance technology while supporting Bitcoin's foundational principle of decentralization."D-Central has implemented refined production planning based on lessons learned during the initial rollout phase. While previous delivery challenges provided valuable insights into sustainable scaling, the company now maintains more conservative production targets aligned with artisanal manufacturing capabilities.The complete Bitaxe ecosystem, including Bitaxe Ultra (200 Series), Bitaxe Max (100 Series), and Bitaxe Gamma (600 Series), benefits from these improved processes. Rather than promising unrealistic timelines, D-Central now focuses on consistent, reliable delivery schedules that respect both customer expectations and production realities.The streamlined production launch positions D-Central Technologies as an authority on Bitaxe Hex and open-source Bitcoin mining hardware. The company's comprehensive approach includes technical support, open-source firmware development, and community contributions that strengthen the entire Bitcoin mining ecosystem.Industry experts recognize D-Central's role in transforming the Bitcoin mining landscape through accessible, high-performance hardware that maintains the cryptocurrency's decentralized ethos while serving the practical needs of individual miners.The complete Bitaxe Hex lineup is available through D-Central's distribution network at pricing that reflects the company's commitment to accessible mining technology. Current production planning enables more predictable delivery schedules, representing an evolution from earlier challenges to sustainable, community-focused manufacturing.For more information about D-Central's Bitaxe Hex series and current availability, visit https://d-central.tech/ About D-Central TechnologiesFounded in Montreal, Canada, D-Central Technologies specializes in open-source Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturing. Built by plebs for the pleb mining community, the company pioneered commercial production of the Bitaxe series and continues leading innovation in accessible, high-performance mining solutions that support Bitcoin's decentralized vision. As the primary commercial source for Bitaxe Hex series miners, D-Central combines cutting-edge ASIC technology with open-source design philosophy to deliver mining hardware that serves individual enthusiasts and serious solo mining operations. The company's commitment to community values, transparent development, and sustainable production has positioned it as the trusted authority for next-generation Bitcoin home mining hardware.

