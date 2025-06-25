World Drug Day 2025: Love With Boundaries Urges Families to Take the First Step Toward Addiction Recovery

New blog highlights the power of family involvement in healing from addiction—and offers a free support session to mark the June 26 observance.

While addiction devastates individuals, it also deeply affects the people who love them.” — Candace Plattor, M.A.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world observes World Drug Day 2025, also known as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Vancouver-based counselling team Love With Boundaries is shining a light on a powerful and often overlooked truth: Addiction is a family disease—and families have the power to help end it.“While addiction devastates individuals, it also deeply affects the people who love them,” says Candace Plattor, Founder and Registered Clinical Counsellor of Love With Boundaries. “On this important day, we’re urging families to shift from enabling to truly helping—because that shift can transform the path to recovery.”In their newly published article, “ World Drug Day 2025: Why Family Support Is Critical in Addiction Recovery ,” Love With Boundaries explores the emotional and practical realities of addiction from the family’s perspective. The post offers compassionate, evidence-informed guidance on how loved ones can stop enabling and start creating lasting change—without sacrificing their own well-being.Key topics include:✅ The difference between helping and enabling✅ Why family involvement improves recovery outcomes✅ What recovering individuals need to thrive after treatmentA call to families to stop walking on eggshells and start walking toward hope“Recovery doesn’t happen in isolation. Families play a key role in lasting healing—but only when they learn how to support in healthy ways,” adds Plattor. “That’s where we come in.”To mark World Drug Day 2025, Love With Boundaries is offering a complimentary 30-minute consultation to help families begin the conversation and take their first step forward.Book your free family support session: https://lovewithboundaries.com/how-can-we-help

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.