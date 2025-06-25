PowerMarket Reaches 1 Gigawatt Milestone

PowerMarket celebrates 1 GW of community solar, marking 10 years of scaling clean energy, saving customers $27M, and avoiding 1.9M metric tons of CO₂.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerMarket, the leading enterprise software platform for community solar, proudly announces a major clean energy milestone: over 1 gigawatt (GW) of fully constructed, online community solar assets now under management. This achievement cements PowerMarket as a national leader in accelerating solar adoption and delivering affordable, clean energy to local communities.This milestone coincides with PowerMarket’s 10th anniversary and demonstrates the company’s ability to scale solar projects efficiently across 14 states and 39 utility territories. To date, PowerMarket has onboarded over 115,000 subscribers, processed transactions totaling over $211 million, and helped customers save over $27 million on their energy bills. This impact equates to more than 1.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions avoided—the equivalent of removing 400,000 cars from the road.“People are often surprised to learn that PowerMarket has never raised outside capital and is 100% employee-owned,” said Jason Kaplan, President of PowerMarket. “Building a profitable business in the historically turbulent renewable energy industry has been no small feat, and hitting this milestone makes it that much sweeter. It is a testament to our team, ethos, and passion for our work. We’re building something sustainable for the future and for the communities we serve. Community solar is just the beginning.”Trusted by Industry Leaders and Local Governments AlikePowerMarket manages over 500 individual community energy projects and is proud to have an incredible roster of clients representing leaders in clean energy development, including NextEra Energy, EDP Renewables North America, Altus Power, CleanCapital, GS Power Partners, Dimension Energy, CVE North America, and Lodestar Energy. We have also formed meaningful public-private partnerships with municipalities across the country—such as Long Beach, CA; Albany County, NY; and Kingston, NY—to expand access to community solar.Proven Platform, Purpose-Driven MissionFounded by Eric Dahnke, PowerMarket has built a two-sided, clean energy marketplace that seamlessly connects solar developers with subscribers. The company’s unique value lies in:– Scalable Software: An end-to-end subscriber management platform that handles enrollment, billing, and reporting.– Policy Expertise: PowerMarket helped shape state-level community solar policy nationwide. We continue to guide future states on best practices for program implementation.– Community Impact: Designed for scale, equity, and environmental justice—with targeted outreach for low-income and underserved populations.What Is Community Solar?Community solar allows homeowners, renters, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to subscribe to a nearby solar project—without installing panels on their property. Subscribers receive credits on their electricity bills for the clean energy produced, often saving 10–30% or more annually. PowerMarket’s platform makes this possible by managing the entire process—from enrollment to billing—while ensuring access for all, especially underserved and low-income communities.Looking Ahead: What’s Next for PowerMarketWith 1 GW under management, PowerMarket is setting bold goals for the future:– Double its portfolio to 2 GW under management by 2027– Expand further into RECs and other clean energy solutions– Forge new municipal partnerships– Champion inclusive climate policies while deepening outreach in underserved communitiesJoin the Movement“At PowerMarket, I am privileged to work alongside passionate, intelligent, and motivated colleagues who believe in clean energy’s power to reshape our world,” said Danielle Burns, Chief Operating Officer. “Every subscriber reflects our commitment to building a better future.”Reaching 1 gigawatt is a testament to PowerMarket’s ability to bring communities together for meaningful climate action. Community solar is a proven, scalable solution delivering real economic and environmental benefits—and PowerMarket is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.Subscribe to a project or learn more at powermarket.io

