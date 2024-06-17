PowerMarket Promotes Danielle Burns to Chief Operating Officer and Jason Kaplan to President
PowerMarket Addresses Explosive Growth By Expanding Executive Team
In Jason and Danielle, we have a dynamic team that can navigate complex energy industry policy as well as drive operational excellence as we execute on our vision as a company.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerMarket, a leading provider of community solar customer acquisition and management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive team. Danielle Burns has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) from her previous role as Director of Operations at PowerMarket. Danielle fills the office previously occupied by Jason Kaplan, who will be stepping into the role of President at PowerMarket. In her new position, Danielle will oversee all operational aspects of the company and play a pivotal role on the executive team. Jason will continue to focus on executive leadership and growth.

“As community solar takes off in multiple states across the country, and consumers and businesses of all sizes embrace clean energy, now is the time for PowerMarket to capitalize on the vast opportunities ahead. With these appointments, we strengthen our bench with talented powerhouses who can help us extend our reach and level-up our service offerings,” explained Eric Dahnke, PowerMarket’s Founder and CEO. “In Jason and Danielle, we have a dynamic team that can navigate complex energy industry policy as well as drive operational excellence as we execute on our vision as a company.”
These appointments come as PowerMarket continues to broaden its community solar reach to new markets across the U.S., while also launching new product and service offerings. During this period of explosive growth, the newly-expanded executive team is poised to support the company’s mission of increasing and democratizing access to clean energy.
"I’m excited to work closely with Danielle and her team as well as expand my leadership capabilities as I step into my new role as President. As a company, PowerMarket is working with a broad range of developers, municipalities, businesses and other stakeholders to make clean energy accessible to all, and my focus will be on prioritizing opportunities and managing our growth, along with executing on our corporate values,” commented Jason Kaplan, PowerMarket’s new President. “As part of our commitment to making the world a better place, diversity of experience at the highest levels of our organization is a critical part of our mission. We are thrilled to have Danielle in a position where she will not only help to drive our corporate advancement but also serve as a mentor to other women in our industry."
Danielle brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, having worked in the solar industry for more than a decade. As PowerMarket’s Director of Operations, Danielle managed the company’s account management team, which is tasked with overseeing more than 300 independent operating solar assets. Danielle herself directly managed 240 MW of community solar with many of PowerMarket’s key clients. Previously, she held roles in solar consulting as well as buy-side due diligence, at Natural Power and The Cadmus Group.
"It has been incredibly rewarding to work with PowerMarket’s asset owners, consumers, and small businesses to expand access to clean energy. We have an exceptional platform that is truly making a difference and driving the industry forward,” explained Burns. “I am excited to step into this new role at PowerMarket, collaborate with the rest of the executive team to drive our growth, and continue supporting our exceptional operations department and clients. In addition, I look forward to paying forward the mentorship and support I have received throughout my career and take seriously my new position as a role model for other women in the renewables industry.”
About PowerMarket
PowerMarket is a leader in the community solar industry, offering comprehensive acquisition, management, billing and support services to solar project developers, financiers, and the incumbent energy industry generally. As an employee-owned, mission-driven company, PowerMarket combines the industry’s best software platform with deep energy policy expertise to deliver cleaner, local, more affordable power to communities, with a special focus on delivering those benefits to lower and moderate income households. Discover more at powermarket.io
