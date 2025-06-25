Cultural Affairs Bureau provides self-service holds pickup lockers at the Patane Library

MACAU, June 25 - In order to further improve the quality and convenience of public library services in Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) launches self-service holds pickup lockers at the Patane Library from today, providing a more convenient access for the residents in that district to collect their reserved books. In addition, in order to meet the growing population and the readers’ demand in the northern district, more self-service holds pickup lockers were installed at the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library and the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Areia Preta Urban Park, further expanding its service scope and quantity.

Readers can use the self-service holds pickup lockers during opening hours of the libraries and retrieve their books in a simple way. They can request to receive the books from a “self-service holds pickup locker” at the designated library when they make book reservations. Once the reserved items are put in the locker by library staff, the users will be notified by SMS. They can pick up their reserved items from the “self-service holds pickup locker” by following the instructions given in the SMS notification. After pickup, they must check out the books at the self-check machines or service desks. Users must collect their reserved items within three days after the day they receive the SMS notification.

Launched in 2021, the self-service holds pickup lockers were well received by the public, with its service hours extended until midnight in some libraries. Currently, self-service holds pickup lockers are available at seven public libraries, including the Macao Central Library, the S. Lourenço Library, the Taipa Library, the Seac Pai Van Library, the Patane Library, the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library and the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Areia Preta Urban Park.

For more information about the library services, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2837 7117 during counter opening hours, or visit the website of the Macao Public Library at www.library.gov.mo, or refer to the mobile application “My Library”.